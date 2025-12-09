When will The Voice Season 28 Live Finale air? Details explored

Snoop Dogg attends Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening on May 13, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

The live finale of The Voice Season 28 will conclude the season by revealing the results of the audience vote and crowning the next competition winner. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, on NBC.

The competition's last phase starts the night before with the splitting of the finale event into two parts, the first part being the night before.

The schedule has a performance show in front of a live audience on Monday, December 15, and then the results show will follow. Both finale episodes will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET.

The grand finale is the end of the Playoffs where the Top 6 artists of the season have been chosen who will then compete for the title.

The Voice Season 28 Live Finale: Key dates and air time confirmed

The two-part Finale schedule

The concluding act of Season 28 is divided into two live broadcasts. The first broadcast, called the Finale Live Show, is set for December 15, 2025.

This show will feature the final performances of the Top 6 artists. After the conclusion of the performance episode on Monday, audience voting for the winner will commence right away.

The audience can pick either The Voice App or the official NBC voting site, NBC.com/VoiceVote, as their voting way.

At this point, the decision of the Coaches who are Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan is taken away and given to the audience.

The outcome of the public vote will be revealed during the second live broadcast on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

NBC states that the final episode will be full of guest stars and end with the official announcement of the winner for the season. Besides, the schedule for broadcasting The Voice had changes all through Season 28.

While the Blind Auditions phase aired on both Mondays and Tuesdays, the majority of the subsequent episodes were broadcast on Mondays only.

The Tuesday air date for the Live Finale is a scheduled deviation from the regular season structure.

Playoffs conclude to determine the Top 6

Prior to the finale, the competition completed its Playoffs stage to select the Top 6 artists.

The Playoffs featured the remaining artists performing for their coaches. Coaches then selected one artist from their team to advance to the finale.

Two more artists, chosen through an audience voting held at the conclusion of both Playoffs episodes, were allowed to join the Top 6.

Michael Bublé's team and Reba McEntire's team presented their shows on December 1.

From the teams, 31-year-old Jazz McKenzie from Birmingham, Alabama, passed through from Team Bublé, and 19-year-old Aubrey Nicole from Littlestown, Pennsylvania, passed through from Team Reba.

The playoffs came to an end with the artists from Team Snoop Dogg and Team Niall Horan performing on December 8.

Ralph Edwards, a 30-year-old singer from Fresno, California, was chosen to be the representative of Team Snoop, while Aiden Ross, a 20-year-old from College Station, Texas, was chosen to be the representative of Team Niall.

Planned finale performances and future season changes

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Season 28 Live Finale will, among others, have the presence and performance of girl band XG and singer Khalid.

Throughout the season, executives from the music industry, for instance, Joe Walsh, were a source of guidance for the artists.

Moreover, the subsequent season of the show, called The Voice: Battle of Champions, is going to be aired on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET.

The season will have a format change where there will be only three coaches' chairs instead of four, with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine as the occupants.

It has been planned that all fresh episodes of The Voice will be accessible for streaming on Peacock the next day after their initial ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌broadcast.

Stay tuned for more updates.