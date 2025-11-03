The Voice 28 recap: A little sneak peek into the knockouts

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice 28 knockouts continued on November 3. Viewers witnessed head-to-head duets from the different teams. Mega-mentors Joe Walsh and Zac Brown assisted these contestants during rehearsals in a round where they get to pick the pairings, and the artists will pick their songs.

According to the knockouts rule, team coaches are not allowed to use a steal or save button, as only one performer from each pair advances.

The Voice season 28 introduced a few new rules, as each coach will be nominating one of their winners using the new "Mic Drop" button.

This will give them a fair chance to perform at the Rose Parade, which the audience will vote on.

The Voice 28 recap: Knockout Rounds 1 & 2

The knockout round one was between Toni Lorene and Natalia Albertini from Team Snoop. Toni chose the song “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle, and Natalia chose the song “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder.

The winner of round one was Toni Lorene. Snoop Dogg praised the winner and said,

“That was a great Knockout performance. What I love about Toni is her spirit and her confidence. You can’t teach that. That’s got to be within you. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do in the next round.”

The second round happened between Aiden Ross vs Liam von Elbe from Team Niall. Aiden chose the song, When the Party's Over by Billie Eilish. Liam chose Over My Head (Cable Car) by The Fray.

The winner for this round was Aiden Ross. Coach Niall Horan was impressed by the performance as he said,

“Aiden is the real thing. He can move around all parts of his voice – falsetto, his chest voice – in between voices with so much ease. He’s arguably the best singer in the competition and he keeps proving that time and time again.”

The Voice 28 Recap: Knockout Round 3

The third Knockout round happened between Max Cooper III and Max Chambers from Team Bublé. Cooper chose the track End of Beginning by Djo. Max Chambers chose the track Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder.

The winner of the third round was Max Chambers. Michael Buble praised Max as he said,

“Max, for my money, is a frontrunner to win The Voice this year. He could be the youngest winner in Voicehistory. I really think that Max Chambers could be the reason I am a three-peat winner.”

Coach Michael Buble further said,

“I was so excited. I felt like I was doing millions of people a favour. I do hope you’ll vote for him because I do feel he deserves to be there."

Watch all the performances on The Voice airing on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on NBC. Viewers can stream the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.