When will Celebrity Name That Tune season 5 air? Release date, what to expect, and more

Celebrity Name That Tune season 5 will premiere on Monday, September 15, and it will be a Modern Family-themed episode. The episodes will air every Monday at 8/7c p.m. on Fox. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The concept of the show has been inspired by the 1952 original show titled Name That Tune. The contestants were asked to correctly guess the songs played by an on-stage orchestra band.

The show was revived in 2021. However, the first season included a mix of non-famous people. Season 2 onwards, celebrities were introduced along with non-famous people. Later, from the third season, it was an all-celebrity panel. Each episode will have two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players as they will be trying to identify the song that will be played by the live band. Each contest will feature a rotating variety of games that come from the original format.

Celebrity Name That Tune season 5: Cast members

This season, 24 celebrities will compete in each episode for their chosen charities. Some of the names have been announced in the newly released trailer.

Modern Family stars Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Torres Devitto ( SafeBae) and actor and comedian Craig Robinson ( Saint Leonard's Ministries)

Television personality and actress Debi Mazzar ( World Central Kitchen) and comedian Reggie Watts (Children’s Relief Fund)

House stars Kal Penn ( World Central Kitchen) and Omar Epps ( The Creative Coalition)

Television personality Sonja Morgan ( The Trevor Project and fashion designer Christian Siriano ( GLAAD)

Singer and actress Emily Osment ( Project Angel Food) and actress Nia Vardalos (Hope 4 Kids)

Singer and actor Chord Overstreet ( A Sense of Home) and Grammy-winning artist Lil Jon ( Pencils for Promise)

Actress Mira Sorvino (UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons) and actress Aisha Tyler ( Planned Parenthood)

Comedian Ron Funches ( Next For Autism) and Fitness Icon Jillian Michaels ( ASPCA)

Comedian Finesse Mitchell ( Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation) and Rob Riggle ( Riggle Foundation)

Celebrity Name That Tune season 5: Host and other details

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski will be hosting the fifth season. American Idol alum Randy Jackson will also be returning as the band leader and piano player. The two have been a part of the show since the reboot aired. Randy Jackson has further revealed that a sum of $100,000 is on the line. As the host teases in the newly released season 5 trailer,

“There will be more hits, more celebrities, and even more money.”

In an interview with The Wrap, Randy Jackson said,

“They all think that they know. And it’s the funny thing about music … everyone swears they know the songs, but they don’t know how to name them correctly. They may know all the lyrics, but not the name. So that’s the thing that makes this fun and competitiveness is crazy.”

Stay tuned for more updates.