On Celebrity Name That Tune, Lil Jon opens up about mindfulness, music, and staying happy

Lil Jon (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Name That Tune aired a new episode on October 6, 2025, with rapper and producer Lil Jon going up against actor Chord Overstreet.

The episode, called “Hip-Hop Hooray!”, showed Lil Jon’s strong music skills and his growing work in different areas.

Lil Jon, known for his long career in hip-hop and crunk music, has also moved into TV, meditation projects and fitness. In an interview with Billboard, he said,

“When I turned 50, I started looking at my life and reevaluating things in my life.”

He shared that his focus now is on health, family and doing what makes him happy.

His appearance on Celebrity Name That Tune comes during a busy time; he’s getting ready to tour Australia with Mariah Carey and Pitbull and he’ll also release a new remix meditation album on October 29.

The episode gave fans a chance to see Lil Jon’s lighter side while showing how he’s changing the way he looks at life and his work.

Lil Jon talks about Celebrity Name That Tune and career reflections

Lil Jon described how his experience as a DJ and producer helped him on Celebrity Name That Tune. He said,

“I have a DJ ear, then, being a musician and a producer, I have a musical ear. It’s easy to do it on the couch, but it’s harder to do it in person.”

During the episode, he competed against Chord Overstreet in identifying songs and spoke about enjoying the challenge. He mentioned that the audience's energy helped him relax and focus:

“I was being silly a lot, and I was kinda just breaking the ice by laughing and interacting with the crowd.”

Beyond the show, Lil Jon discussed his upcoming tour in Australia with Mariah Carey and Pitbull. He shared that his connection with Pitbull spans more than two decades and that their collaboration has always been built on mutual respect. He said,

“We had a great time and spent a lot of time together just laughing and talking music.”

The tour, he added, reminds him of the earlier one with Usher that later led to directing Usher’s Las Vegas residency and the Super Bowl performance.

Health, new music, and views on others in the industry

Lil Jon also talked about his ongoing focus on health and his work on meditation albums. His upcoming project, Remixed Meditation, reinterprets his popular songs with a slower and calmer tone. He explained,

“It’s like we take ‘Yeah!’ and ‘Turn Down for What,’ and all the music is reproduced and redone.”

He said the project aims to make meditation more approachable while showing that it can also be enjoyable.

He added that fitness has become part of his lifestyle, noting his recent participation in a weightlifting competition at Venice Muscle Beach. Lil Jon said he began training after his Super Bowl appearance and wanted to stay healthy for his daughter’s future.

“It’s not just about me, it’s about being here for her,” he said.

When asked about other artists, Lil Jon praised Pitbull’s live performances and expressed confidence in Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. He said,

“I think he’s probably gonna put on the best show he’s ever done.”

Reflecting on music trends in 2025, Lil Jon noted that Kendrick Lamar’s recent album had the biggest impact of the year.



