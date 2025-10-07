Modern Family stars reunite for a musical showdown on Celebrity Name That Tune season 5 premiere

Ariel Winter from Modern Family (Image via Getty)

Name That Tune returned for its fifth season on September 15, 2025, with a special episode featuring a reunion between Modern Family stars Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The episode brought friendly competition and nostalgia as both actors faced off for charity.

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and featuring Randy Jackson leading the live band, the show continues its signature format, contestants must identify songs played by the band as quickly as possible to earn money for charity.

Each celebrity played for an organization of personal importance.

Ferguson chose Pronoun, a charity focused on LGBTQ+ equality and advocacy, while Winter represented SOSA (Safe From Online Sexual Abuse), which supports the prevention of child s*xual exploitation online.

The premiere began with a familiar note, the Modern Family theme song played as the first tune of the round.

Both actors hesitated before confidently pressing the buzzer. Their shared surprise and laughter set the tone for the rest of the episode. The friendly match carried a mix of fun and purpose as both Winter and Ferguson worked to raise awareness and funds for causes that matter deeply to them.

Ariel Winter talks about reuniting with her co-star on Name That Tune





Ariel Winter described the experience as a meaningful reunion.

“It was great! I loved working with Jesse again,” she said, reflecting on her time with her Modern Family family.

She mentioned that anytime she gets to spend time with former castmates, it feels special.

When the Modern Family theme played as the first clue, Winter said she instantly recognized it but hesitated to answer.

“I absolutely second-guessed myself! I get really nervous in these types of situations,” she admitted. “I was worried it would be too easy to be Modern Family. I made it harder on myself, of course.”

Winter explained that she joined the show not only for the fun but also to support her chosen cause. “I wanted to compete because not only is the show really fun, but I would get to see Jesse AND compete to raise money for SOSA!”

As the game continued, Winter found herself challenged by songs from older decades. “It was absolutely harder! The practice round had a lot of music I was familiar with, but when we started, everything was older,” she said.

Despite the difficulty, Winter won $10,000 for SOSA. She also reflected on her Modern Family character, saying, “Alex would’ve wanted to be good at this game, but I don’t think this would’ve been her area of expertise.”

Winter also touched on the show’s ending, noting that it’s already been five years since Modern Family concluded. “I think Alex had a great arc, but I would’ve liked to explore more of her social life,” she said.

Ferguson advances to the bonus round as both celebrate their causes in Name That Tune

Jesse Tyler Ferguson moved through the rounds calmly and made it to the Golden Medley Bonus Round, where he won $60,000 for Pronoun. During the game, he and Ariel Winter shared friendly jokes and kind words, keeping things easygoing and fun.

Both said the game was harder than it looked on TV, even though they enjoyed playing. Ferguson also said he was thankful for the chance to raise money for a cause that matters to him.

Outside the game, Winter talked about her recent and future projects. She said she had two movies released, Pools and Don’t Log Off, which can now be streamed online.

She also mentioned Sisters Grimm, an animated show she recorded a few years ago, which will finally come out soon.

“I’m so excited that Sisters Grimm is coming out. It’s such a fun, female-centered story where the girls get to save the day,” she said.

Winter added that Sofia the First: Royal Magic will release next year and hinted at a new podcast project coming soon.



Stay tuned for more updates.