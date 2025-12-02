Who is Debi Mazar? Explore more about the actress featured on Celebrity Name That Tune season 5 episode 10

Debi Mazar (Image Via Getty)

Celebrity Name That Tune, episode 10 of Season 5, promised to bring more excitement to the audience.

The episode, "TV Stars on Shuffle," was broadcast on December 1, 2025.

In the show, participants must battle against each other to identify songs played onstage by a band.

Actress Debi Mazar was one of the participants on episode 5.

The actress is known for her drama series such as Civil Wars, L.A. Law and Entourage.

She has also starred in several movies in supporting roles, like Singles, Batman Forever, Goodfellas and more.

She recently made headlines for relaunching the Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator with Laura Geller Beauty.

All about Debi Mazar’s career and her latest appearance on Celebrity Name That Tune







Before becoming an actress, Debi was discovered by Madonna, who hired her to do her makeup.

She did Madonna’s makeup in her first music video, "Everybody," in 1982.

Debi Mazar appeared in many of Madonna’s music videos, like Papa Don’t Preach, Deeper and Music.

She was well-known for working on hair and makeup for the 1988 play Speed-the-Plow.

She participated in the ninth season of Dancing With the Stars in 2009.

Debi performed with her pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, but was eliminated in the third week of the competition.

She also appeared on the reality show “The $100,000 Pyramid” in 2017.

She also hosted a cooking show with her husband, Gabriele, called Extra Virgin.

The show also highlighted their life and daughters.

In an interview with Tudum in 2022, she shared that the cooking show was her favourite project:



“One of my favorite things was my cooking show, because I wrote a show that I got to star in and produce and be funny and I got to teach people. So that was kind of cool.”



Debi was a part of the Celebrity Name That Tune episode 10, where she competed against comedian and musician Reggie Watts.

The description of the episode reads:



“Actress and TV personality, Debi Mazar faces off against musician and comedian Reggie Watts in game one. In game two, Andrew, an engineer from Texas plays against Alicia, a mom-of-five from New Orleans. Each episode of Name That Tune consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their musical knowledge performed by the live band in in the all-new “TV Stars on Shuffle” episode of Celebrity Name That Tune.”



Season 5 of the Celebrity Name That Tune kicked off on September 15, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates.