Was Prince Harry's stalker arrested? Woman who followed the Duke of Sussex to Nigeria seen at close quarters during his recent UK visit

Prince Harry's stalker followed him on two separate occasions during his recent UK visit. She entered the "secure zone" of the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on September 9, 2025, where Harry was attending the WellChild Awards. At the hotel, she was hiding in the restroom before being evicted.

His personal security team stated that on September 10, 2025, the woman again tried to get close to Prince Harry at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London, before being "body blocked" by his private staff. The woman was not arrested as Prince Harry's security shared that she appeared to have mental health issues.

A member of his security team told the press that stalking is a common issue for the prince. They also shared that the "fixated" woman allegedly followed Meghan Markle and Harry on their trip to Nigeria last year.

The staff member said that as Harry is from the royal family, he had an "inevitable foreboding looming" over him, his wife and children. They shared that there is a lack of security for him, as on both occasions, the police did not protect Harry, and he was relying on luck.

"These incidents are not uncommon for members of the royal family. It differs, however, because there was no police presence or close protection, it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene. This time, they got lucky, recognizing the fixated individual. Relying on luck is not a long-term fix," they stated.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry demanded increased security

In 2020, when the prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the US permanently and quit their duties as senior working royals, his state-funded UK security was withdrawn. Prince Harry stated that the reduced security whenever he came to his home country made him feel unsafe.

His lawyers have told the press that Harry did not feel confident bringing his two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK. In April 2025, the prince claimed against the Home Office that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures was allegedly being "unlawful and unfair" by reducing his protection.

Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos delivered the verdict in May 2025, stating that Prince Harry's appeal for increased security was "illogical" and that the amount of security he received when visiting his home country was "appropriate." The judge noted that two other judges agreed with him on the verdict.

"Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate depending on the circumstances. It was impossible, I said in my judgment, to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate. Indeed, it seemed sensible," the judge stated.

The lawyers of Prince Harry and his wife claimed that the couple felt they were "forced" to step back from their royal status and duties because they were allegedly not given sufficient security.

Their legal team also told the press that they wished to perform their duties. Stay tuned for more updates.