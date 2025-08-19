What was Prince Harry’s quiet gesture for WWII veterans on VJ Day?

The Duke of Sussex honors the “Forgotten Army” with a personal gesture on VJ Day.

The United Kingdom commemorated the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, the final moment of World War II's conclusion in the Pacific. Prince Harry paid his respects in a more subdued manner, which is what we will dive into in this piece.. After the public tributes concluded that day, he invited a friend to set down a wreath and a note he had written at the Burma Star Memorial in lieu of attending the official rituals.

He addressed the troops who fought in the Far East, known as the "Forgotten Army," in that message. He also recalled his grandpa, who had also served there. Despite its simplicity, the gesture had a profound meaning that everyone appreciated.

A private letter and wreath reveal Prince Harry’s heartfelt remembrance for WWII veterans and his grandfather

On VJ Day, the day marking Japan’s surrender and the close of WWII, Prince Harry demonstrated a thoughtful, private tribute. Rather than appearing at the National Memorial Arboretum alongside the royal establishment, he arranged for a friend to lay both a wreath and a personal letter at the Burma Star Memorial after King Charles and Queen Camilla had left.

Crafted on his stationery, bearing his “H” cypher, the letter addressed the “Forgotten Army,” the British and Commonwealth forces who fought in the Far East during WWII. He praised their bravery, endurance, and sacrifice: their “courage and endurance in the Far East campaign were anything but forgettable,” and their service in “jungles and mountains” was marked by “grit, unity and sacrifice”. Harry’s words reflected a keen sense of respect for those whose story has too often been overshadowed by the European war’s conclusion.

He also paid tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip, who served as a first lieutenant aboard the destroyer HMS Whelp during the Pacific campaign. Philip witnessed the Japanese surrender, but, as Harry recalled,

“spoke with quiet humility about those years.” The Duke wrote that he thinks of his grandfather and also “of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave”.

Even though Harry was in California, what he did still felt powerful to the masses. It wasn’t showing off, but truly just a thoughtful way to remember this. Back in 2020, he wasn’t allowed to have a wreath laid for him at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, so this moment probably meant a lot to him personally.

By waiting until after the official ceremony, he showed respect for the formal tribute but also found his way to honor WWII veterans and his grandfather. It was different from the bigger, public gestures the rest of the royal family made, and that’s what made it feel more personal, like it came from family history and real respect for the military.