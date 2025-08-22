Who is KJ Apa? All about actor playing Jack in The Map That Leads To You

A scene from The Map That Leads to You (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

KJ Apa, the 28-year-old actor and producer born in New Zealand, is the star of the romantic comedy The Map That Leads to You, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2025. His on-screen breakthrough came by starring in a soap opera at the age of 16. He has since gained widespread popularity for playing Archie Andrews in the television series Riverdale.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on August 20, 2025, Apa revealed that he never wanted to be an actor while growing up. However, when the opportunity presented itself, he knew it was too good to let go. He claimed that this helps him in auditions, saying:

“I think there was a level of just chillness to my attitude and going into things that meant that if I didn’t get something, I was never really that disappointed because I didn’t choose to do this anyway.”

However, now that he has started working full-time as an actor, Apa wants to explore all genres, especially comedy.

“I wanna be a part of projects that inspire people. That’s always been my goal. As I’ve gotten older and had a kid and stuff, I think I wanna be a force of good. I wanna tell stories that make people feel good. I want to leave people with things that make people feel good,” he noted.

Is KJ Apa in a relationship?

The excellent chemistry that KJ Apa shares with his The Map That Leads to You co-star Madelyn Cline on screen, as well as off it, brings the question of whether they are dating in real life. While the actors have not confirmed the rumors, they have also done little to dispel them.

In an August 2025 interview with Cosmo, Apa stated:

“I’m not going to lie, I fell in love with Madelyn on this movie in many ways that, one, are part of my job, and two, happened because she’s an amazing person. You lean into it because it’s f*cking fun, and it’s life, and I like feeling great.”

Apa has been rumored to be involved with his I Still Believe co-star Britt Robinson in 2019, according to Cosmopolitan. He is also being linked to Michelle Randolph at present. The only confirmed relationship that the actor was engaged in during his public life is with Clara Berry between 2020 and 2024. They share a child together, born in 2021.

The actor prioritizes his family over everything else in life, telling The Hollywood Reporter:

“My family makes me who I am because you could strip everything off of me — you could strip work off, material things off, dreams off — and the only thing that I can say that would still remain with this raw version of myself after everything has been taken away would be my family. That’s the only thing that I can say with full certainty would still be there: my family and my friends.”

All about The Map That Leads to You







The Map That Leads to You is a romantic drama film written by Les Bohem and Vera Herbert and directed by Lasse Hallström. It is based on the novel of the same name by J.P. Monninger. The narrative centers on Madelyn Cline's character, Heather, a recent college graduate who is traveling throughout Europe prior to getting a job. She meets Jack (KJ Apa), a free-spirited traveler who is following his great-grandfather's wartime journal around Europe, on an overnight train.

As Heather and Jack travel to places in Spain, Portugal, and Italy, they unexpectedly fall in love. Although they become closer, Jack keeps a secret that threatens their relationship. Supporting the leads are Sofia Wylie as Connie, one of Heather’s friends, Madison Thompson as Amy, another friend, Orlando Norman as Raef, Jack's friend, and Josh Lucas as Greg, Heather’s father. In the midst of breathtaking scenery and difficult emotions, Heather discovers how to accept uncertainty, love, and personal development as her well-organized plans fall apart.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

