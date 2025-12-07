Why did Trader Joe's discontinue Candy Cane Joe-Joe's in 2025? Reason explained

Trader Joe's grocery store exterior with red signage and green awning on a clear day, South San Francisco, California, October 16, 2025. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Every year, the customers of Trader Joe's are looking forward to the reintroduction of time-honored delicacies during the holiday season, both in the form of baked holiday cakes and peppermint-flavored snacks. However, there is one interesting seasonal attraction that has disappointed shoppers in 2025.

Candy Cane Joe-Joe, a long-time holiday product, has not come back to the shelves this year, so one may wonder why the product did not come back. One of the representatives of this retailer has now explained why the decision was made.

According to a statement shared with People, Trader Joe’s confirmed that Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s were originally planned for release but were withdrawn before the season began. The spokesperson explained that this year’s supply “didn’t meet our standards, so we made the decision to remove them from our shelves.”

The famous cookies, which have a chocolate base and vanilla cream with some candy cane bits mixed up, were supposed to be a part of the annual holiday line.

Rather, the fans realized they were not stocked in stores when other seasonal items such as Sleigh Ride Cookies, Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Cranberry Pecan Muffins were in the stores.

While Trader Joe’s did not specify the exact issue affecting the cookies, customer speculation spread quickly across online forums. Shoppers suggested possible quality problems ranging from flavor inconsistencies to packaging complications.

One Reddit user who purchased an early-season box said the cookies had an unexpected taste, sharing,

“I bought a box of these early in the season and took one bite and threw them out because they tasted like medicine. I would believe this after that!”

Trader Joe’s Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s alternatives for 2025 holiday season

Although the standard Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s will not appear this holiday season, Trader Joe’s has maintained a range of substitute peppermint-inspired options.

The gluten-free adaptation of the cookie is also available, as well as the dark chocolate-coated one. Candy Cane Joe-Joe Ice Cream, where pieces of the cookie are mixed into an ice cream base that is peppermint, is available to the customers as well.

People who are willing to give another type of holiday treat would be interested in the seasonal Sleigh Ride Cookies.

This is a cookie that uses the crust of Candy Cane Joe-Joe in a sugar cookie dough in order to give it a holiday touch.

Trader Joe’s has not indicated whether Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s will return in future years. For now, the retailer’s focus remains on maintaining product quality standards, even if it means pulling a highly anticipated seasonal item.