Macaulay Culkin imagines a new side of Kevin McCallister for a Home Alone sequel

Actor Macaulay Culkin has recently been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the 1990 critically acclaimed and Christmas classic movie Home Alone, on his tour which is called ‘A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin’.

On November 22, 2025, the tour event took place in Long Beach, California, the 45-year-old actor spoke about a potential sequel to Home Alone and how he would reimagine himself in his former role of Kevin McCallister.

However, he specifically mentioned that the plot arc and storyline of the movie would have to be just right or else it would not work out, especially since the first two movies, Home Alone in 1990 and Home Alone 2 in 1992, have set the bar extremely high.

Macaulay Culkin spoke about how the idea of a sequel excites him, and he also has an elevator pitch ready. He went on to say that if a sequel happens, he imagines his character of Kevin McCallister as either a divorcee or a widower, and the storyline of the movie would be his relationship with his son.

He said that his son would be the one who would be leaving around traps for him all around the house, and he would deal with it in the classic way he did, way back in the original 1990 movie.

Details explored on Macaulay Culkin’s reimagined idea of his character, Kevin McCallister, in a potential sequel for Home Alone

One of the biggest movie hits in 1990 was Home Alone, which is a Christmas holiday movie based on the main protagonist Kevin McCallister who is an 8-year-old kid living with his entire joint family and how he gets left behind alone during the holiday season while his entire family leaves for an international holiday.

While he spends his time living alone and fending for himself, two robbers try to rob the house and he tactfully ends up defending himself as well as the property by using innovative tricks and ideas.

The character of Kevin McCallister was played by child actor Macaulay Culkin who was 9 at the time and also was a part of the sequel of Home Alone, which was Home Alone 2 which premiered in 1992.

The actor now has two sons of his own, and has recently been celebrating the 35th anniversary of Home Alone on his tour called ‘A Nostalgic Night with Macualay Culkin’.

On November 22, 2025, the tour event took place at the Entertainment Center and the Long Beach Convention, which is located in Long Beach, California.

Macaulay Culkin spoke about how he would not be allergic to the idea of taking part in another sequel of the critically acclaimed classic Home Alone movie.

He spoke about how if he were to imagine himself in his role as Kevin McCallister, he would be either widowed or be a divorcee, living with his son.

He said that he has an elevator pitch ready, and said,

“I kind of had this idea. I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard and I'm not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out”.

He said that the movie would also have undertones of the relationship he shares with his son and it would not include the two iconic robbers, Harry and Marv.

