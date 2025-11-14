Where was Maxton Hall — The World Between Us filmed? All filming locations revealed

A scene from Maxton Hall—The World Between Us (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us is created by Ceylan Yildirim, and directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger. The story follows Ruby Bell, played by Harriet Herbig-Matten, a determined scholarship student navigating life at the elite Maxton Hall boarding school.

Her world becomes increasingly complicated when she crosses paths with James Beaufort, portrayed by Damian Hardung, the wealthy and influential heir whose life is far removed from her own. Blending romance, drama, and tension, the series made its U.S. debut on May 9, 2024, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of Maxton Hall—The World Between Us enjoys widespread popularity among regular viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an audience score of 89%. The second season is underway at the time of writing, after premiering on November 7, 2025.

Exploring filming location Maxton Hall—The World Between Us

Lower Saxony, Germany



Filming for Maxton Hall – The World Between Us took place in Lower Saxony, in northwestern Germany, where the production used Marienburg Castle in Pattensen as its central location. Positioned above the peaceful Leine River between Hanover and Hildesheim, the neo-Gothic castle provided the perfect backdrop for the series. Reports indicate that Marienburg Castle doubled as the prestigious Maxton Hall Private School, with scenes shot both inside the historic structure and around its picturesque hilltop surroundings to enhance the show’s romantic, fairy-tale atmosphere.

Berlin, Germany



Berlin also served as a key filming site for the Amazon Prime series. Germany’s capital offered a striking mix of historic and modern architecture, featuring numerous iconic museums, galleries, and cultural landmarks. Its vibrant arts, music, and cultural scene made it an appealing and dynamic backdrop for production, while its popularity with tourists year-round highlights its energetic atmosphere.

London, England



The production team of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us traveled to London to shoot several sequences. Situated about 50 miles from Oxford, the UK’s capital is a major global financial hub known for its rich history, culture, and architecture. Its blend of heritage landmarks and modern structures draws huge numbers of visitors annually. With its reliable weather, top-tier production resources, and numerous iconic locations such as Big Ben, Tower Bridge, and Westminster Abbey, London naturally served as a fitting filming site for the romantic drama.

Oxfordshire, England



The cast and crew of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us also traveled to Oxfordshire in south-east England. In Oxford, known as the “City of Dreaming Spires,” they made use of its striking architecture and historic charm. With landmarks like the University of Oxford providing a picturesque backdrop, the area has long been a popular filming destination. Given its cinematic history, it’s likely the production shot a small portion of the series in or around the university.

Where to watch Maxton Hall—The World Between Us

Viewers can stream Maxton Hall — The World Between Us on Amazon Prime Video, where both Season 1 and Season 2 are available.

The series can be streamed via different subscription plans in the United States, starting at $14.99/month for a full Prime subscription—which includes access to Prime Video with ads—and a discounted monthly option at $8.99/month for streaming access only. With these plans, subscribers gain access to the complete available episodes of Maxton Hall along with Amazon’s wider streaming library.

