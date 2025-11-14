Who is Team Japan's Kana Watanabe on Physical: Asia? Age, sport, and more explored

Kana Watanabe prepares to fight against Jena Bishop during the first round of the PFL 2025 World Tournament (Image via Getty)

Kana​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Watanabe is a mixed martial artist from Japan. She was born on August 21, 1988, and she is the current one who leads Team Japan in the reality show: Asia.

Watanabe has a flyweight division and has made her debut in a few worldwide promotions such as Bellator MMA, RIZIN, and the Professional Fighters League (PFL), where she made her professional debut.

Trying judo at the age of seven, Watanabe later transitioned to mixed martial arts and at present, she has won fights in different organizations.

Her professional record includes victories by KO, submission, and decision, thus being in line with the professional record of her branch. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍

Everything to know about Team Japan's Kana Watanabe from Physical: Asia

Early life and Judo career

Kana​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Watanabe was seven years old when she started learning judo at Rinkai Juku. A Wikipedia page mentions that she participated in the 63 kg category at the National Junior High School Judo Tournament and made it to the third round during her junior high years at Shibuya Kyoiku Gakuen.

During her high school years, she also became second with the team at the National High School Championships and she was the runner-up at the Inter High School Championships in the individual category.

In addition to that, she was also the Asian Junior Championships winner in her junior year and she got third place at the All Japan Junior ​‍​‌‍​‍‌Championships.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2007, Watanabe was able to clinch the title at the All-Japan Junior Championships during her first year at Tokai University. After that, she competed in the Kodokan Cup and student weight division events, where she achieved top positions.

Next year, 2011, Watanabe went on to JR East. She got the third position at the 2013 individual business championships, changed her weight category to 57 kg, and, with her team, attained the silver medal at the 2016 Jitsugyo team ​‍​‌‍​‍‌competition.

Moreover, her judo timeline is laden with a runner-up position at the Asia Open Taipei and being recognized as an Outstanding Player during the domestic ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competitions.

Transition to Mixed Martial Arts

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to Wikipedia, after a short time of retirement from judo coaching, Watanabe went to Fighter's Flow, a gym run by professional mixed martial artist Takao Ueda.

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌ December 3, 2017, she made her debut in a mixed martial arts fight at DEEP Deep Jewels 18, and she defeated Hikari Sato by arm-hold crucifix.

Watanabe and Sugiyama fought at RIZIN World Grand Prix 2017, and Watanabe defeated Sugiyama by a unanimous decision.

Her fight record on Sherdog shows that she won in 2018 and 2019 against Yukari Nabe, Asami Nakai, and Ilara Joanne by a mixture of decisions, knockouts, and submissions.

Watanabe inked a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA in 2020. She fought for the first time in the U.S. against Alejandra Lara on April 2, 2021, and won by split decision.

After that, she was defeated by Liz Carmouche via TKO, and she defeated Denise Kielholtz and Veta Arteaga, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌respectively.

In 2024, she was still fighting internationally and in the PFL, she secured a win over Shanna Young by a unanimous decision and was then paired up with Liz Carmouche for another match, which ended in a loss by armbar ​‍​‌‍​‍‌submission.

According to PFL, she entered the 2025 PFL Women's Flyweight Tournament, where she was defeated by Jena Bishop in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌quarterfinals.

Professional record and statistics

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to Sherdog, Kana Watanabe has a professional MMA record that features 18 fights, with 13 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw.

Her wins are spread over the areas of knockouts, submissions, and decisions, while her defeats have been a knockout, a submission, and a decision.

The PFL records have it that she is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has an arm reach of 40.5 inches.

Among the highlights in her career, she can be mentioned as a 2024 PFL semifinalist, the All Japan Junior Champion, and a holder of the black belt in judo.

