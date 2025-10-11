Married At First Sight UK bride’s honeymoon turns into a nightmare after a dog bite incident

Leisha from MAFS UK (Image via Instagram @leishalightbody)

Married At First Sight UK took an unexpected turn when one of the newlyweds was rushed to the hospital following a dog bite during her honeymoon.

Leisha, 31, who works in the dental industry, married Reiss, 33, a painter and decorator, after being matched by the show’s experts.

The pair had only just met before their wedding ceremony, which was filmed for the E4 reality series.

The couple travelled to Thailand to celebrate their honeymoon, but an accident disrupted their trip.

While out for a walk just three days into their stay, Leisha was bitten on the face by a stray dog after she bent down to pet it. Her husband initially believed it was only a “scratch,” but she was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Leisha received injections in her nose and arm to prevent infection. The incident reportedly led to tension between the pair, as Reiss did not accompany her to the hospital. The episode follows other moments of conflict between the newlyweds as they navigate their new relationship.

Honeymoon incident and hospital visit in Married At First Sight UK

Leisha and Reiss had been settling into married life after their on-screen wedding when the incident occurred. During a walk in Thailand, Leisha attempted to pet a stray dog, which suddenly bit her on the face.

“It all happened so fast,” a source told The Sun, explaining that the bride needed urgent medical care.

Reiss described the injury as a “scratch,” but doctors recommended immediate treatment to avoid infection.

Leisha was taken to a local hospital where she received two injections, one in her arm and one in her nose, as part of precautionary care.

Reports suggest that the pair argued after the incident, as Reiss did not offer to accompany her to the hospital.

“He didn’t come with me. I thought he’d want to make sure I was okay,”

Leisha reportedly told producers. This situation added to the couple’s early challenges, which were already visible to viewers during their honeymoon episodes.

The event came shortly after Leisha had asked Reiss about their future together. During a boat trip, she asked,

“Do you visualize me in your future?” to which Reiss replied, “I don’t need pressure yet.”

His comments reflected the growing emotional distance between them.

Tension between couples on Married At First Sight UK

The episode featuring Leisha and Reiss also highlighted similar difficulties faced by other couples on Married At First Sight UK.

Sarah and Dean, another pair from the series, have also been struggling to build a connection since their wedding. Sarah admitted during filming,

“I said I’d got the ick, because of the jokes and the singing.”

Their issues became more visible when Dean’s close friend, James, visited their apartment. James expressed concern about the relationship, saying,

“That makes me feel worried; it’s muggy.”

His reaction followed Sarah’s admission that she had been disrespectful during arguments on their honeymoon.

Leisha and Reiss’s disagreement after the hospital visit mirrors the broader theme of communication challenges among the couples this season.

While Reiss said he wanted to “focus on connections,” he also acknowledged he had struggled to feel an instant bond with his wife.

The show continues to document how the couples navigate conflicts and emotional strain while adjusting to marriage with someone they had never met before. Married At First Sight UK airs Sunday to Thursday at 9 pm on E4 and is available to stream on Channel 4.

