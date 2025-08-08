What is Alan Dershowitz pierogi controversy? Former Jeffery Epstein lawyer denied service as Martha’s Vineyard residents chant “Go home, Alan!”

Alan Dershowitz is feuding with a West Tisbury Farmers Market vendor after being refused service for pierogi (Image via Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who once represented Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, can’t get his hands on good pierogi.

The 86-year-old former Harvard Law School professor and attorney has been denied service by a local seller twice. A clip of Dershowitz’s recent visit to the West Tisbury Farmers Market also went viral, showing him getting booed by the crowd after trying to convince the vendor to sell him the delectable Polish dumplings.

According to The Martha’s Vineyard Times, the first incident happened on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The nationally recognized lawyer visited the West Tisbury Farmers Market and headed to Good Pierogi to purchase some handmade pierogi. However, the vendor, Krem Miskevich, refused to sell the Polish dish.

The attorney later addressed the pierogi controversy on his YouTube channel, The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz. In the July 30 livestream, he recounted:



“I said, ‘Oh, can I have six pierogi?’ And he said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Oh, you've run out of pierogi? Too bad.’ ‘No, no, no. We have plenty of pierogi. I just won't sell them to you.’ ‘What do you mean you won't sell them to me?’ ‘I won't sell them to you because I don't approve of your politics. I don't approve of who you've represented. I don't approve of who you support.’”



Alan Dershowitz, who identifies as a proud Zionist, claimed that he wasn’t denied service solely because of his political beliefs and support for Donald Trump. In his video, Dershowitz asserted that it was illegal to refuse to serve someone based on their politics. He mentioned Zionism as part of his Jewish identity.

Following police intervention, Dershowitz claimed he would pursue the legal route to ensure that the West Tisbury Farmers Market “only have booths by people who will sell to everybody.” During his rant, he called the vendor a bigot for refusing to serve him. In another livestream, Alan branded the local seller an anti-Zionist and anti-Semite, based on their alleged affiliation with a certain organization.

Alan Dershowitz visited the West Tisbury Farmers Market again to purchase from Good Pierogi, but was jeered off by the crowd



Alan Dershowitz, Lawyer for Epstein and Trump, is upset because people won't sell him pierogies pic.twitter.com/Ua6tv3ijac

— Nightcap Crimes (@NightcapCrimes) August 7, 2025

After branding the Good Pierogi seller a bigot, anti-Zionist, and anti-Semite, the lawyer revisited the local market on Wednesday, August 6. Krem Miskevich had the support of the crowd as they refused to sell the dish again. Many recorded the conversation on video between Dershowitz and Miskevich. In a clip posted by The Martha’s Vineyard Times, Alan Dershowitz approaches the booth and says:



“I’m here in an effort to try to restore community and to ask you to sell me pierogi in the interest of keeping the island together, so we don’t have to have two pierogi stands: one for anti-Zionists and one for people who will sell to anybody.”



Dershowitz further asked Miskevich to sell him any product from their booth to show that they were “prepared to sell to anybody,” by setting aside their anti-Zionism. Alan also offered a book, but Krem, who is also a person of Jewish faith, refused to accept anything as they confronted the lawyer, accusing him of being an anti-Semite. The Good Pierogi co-owner said:



“I am very surprised that you’re here because of the things that you’ve been saying about us and the business online. I really do not appreciate what you’ve been sharing in the last week.”



During their confrontation, Krem also called out Alan for repeatedly misgendering them. As both parties continued their verbal spat, Dershowitz called the other side bigots. Krem Miskevich retorted:



“Please do not bully us. Please do not call us bigots.”



Dershowitz immediately complained:



“Bullying you? You’re the one who won’t sell me my pierogi! I’m not bullying you.”



However, the conversation did not come to a conclusion, and the crowd started chanting:



“Time to go!”



Someone from the crowd also yelled:



“Go home, Alan!”



According to the Vineyard Gazette, hundreds of people arrived at the West Tisbury Farmers Market to show their support for Krem Miskevich and their spouse, Lily Rose. The outlet also posted multiple pictures from Wednesday, including one featuring the Good Pierogi owners receiving an embrace from their supporters.

For those unaware, before Alan Dershowitz’s revisit, Good Pierogi had issued a statement calling out the lawyer for his “fabricated and fallacious claims.” In the statement, the owners called their decision legally justified. Krem asserted that they refused to serve Dershowitz because he represented Jeffrey Epstein. They said:



“When he came to our booth, I experienced a surge of emotion. As a chef, I love to share what I cook with the public, regardless of who they are. In this case, what was in the forefront of my mind was the fact that this was a high-profile attorney who represented several sexual predators and abusers including Jeffrey Epstein.”



Krem accused Alan Dershowitz of harassing them and their spouse, misgendering them, and filming them without their consent. Miskevich continued lambasting the lawyer for running a “public smear campaign” against them. Meanwhile, after being refused for the second time, Dershowitz continued his rant in another YouTube livestream.