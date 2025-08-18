Complete cast breakdown of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before?

A scene from Mayor of Kingstown season 3(Image via YouTube/@Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is the upcoming installment of the thriller television series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. While set in a fictional region, the story is based on real-life dynamics seen in prison towns. The season is set to premiere in the United States on Sunday, October 26, 2025. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly on Sunday nights.

The series explores the dark realities of the American prison system and its impact on a small Michigan town. The McLusky family serves as power brokers, navigating complex relationships between law enforcement, inmates, politicians, and gangs, as they attempt to bring a fragile sense of order to a community built around incarceration. The show delves into themes of systemic corruption, inequality, and survival in a place where prisons dominate every aspect of life.

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown continues the series’ shift stateside, with filming centered around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and its suburbs—particularly Braddock, Clairton, West Mifflin, Elizabeth, West Elizabeth, and Jefferson Hills. The production also made use of industrial settings, such as the Carrie Furnace site in Homestead for "Tent City" sequences and Pittsburgh's Mon Valley Works (which include the Clairton Works, Edgar Thomson Works, and Irvin Works).

Exploring the cast of Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Jeremy Renner as Michael/Mike McLusky

In the show Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner plays Michael “Mike” McLusky, the unyielding power broker who directly negotiates the harsh balance of Kingstown. Haunted by his past choices, which include the death of a Russian mobster and a family tragedy, his character faces the explosive fallout from Season 3's deadly conclusion in Season 4.

English actor Jeremy gained Academy Award nominations for Best Actor for his performance as a soldier in The Hurt Locker (2009) and Best Supporting Actor for playing a hot-headed robber in The Town (2010). He also notably plays the role of the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lennie James as Frank Moses

Lennie James plays Frank Moses, a smart and well-respected Detroit gangster, in Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown. Moses joins the local crime boss Bunny Washington and Mike McLusky in Kingstown to fill the power void left by the leaving Russian mob, creating a complicated power triangle.

British actor Lennie James is known for portraying Morgan Jones in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise. He also has movies such as The End (2024), and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) under his belt.

Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens

In Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, Laura Benanti plays Cindy Stephens, a single mother in need of stability and a recently hired correctional officer at Anchor Bay Prison. The tumultuous power dynamics of Kingstown's prison-industrial system are given grounded realism by her character's sincere presence and emotional problems.

American actress and singer Laura Benanti debuted in Kinda Pregnant (2025) before starring in films like Goodrich (2024), Everything's Going to Be Great (2025), and more.

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Hugh Dillon plays Lt. Ian Ferguson, a seasoned detective in the Kingstown police force renowned for his commitment and integrity, in Mayor of Kingstown Season 4. Ian handles difficult moral dilemmas by striking a balance between upholding his own moral principles and dealing with the town's pervasive corruption. Dillon's performance as co-creator and actor adds realism and emotional nuance as he stands with Mike McLusky in the face of growing chaos and violence.

Hugh Dillon is a Canadian singer, actor, and television producer. The budding actor has previously appeared in both films and TV series. Some of his famous works are I Still See You (2018), Yellowstone (2021), and Twin Peaks (2017).

Supporting cast of the Mayor of Kingstown season 4

The show features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer

Derek Webster as Stevie

Emma Laird as Iris

Taylor Handley as Lt. Kyle McLusky

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin

