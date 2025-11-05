Death by Lightning: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Netflix’s upcoming historical drama Death by Lightning is poised to deliver one of the streamer’s most compelling limited series of the year. Created and written by Mike Makowsky, and executive produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the four-episode limited series explores the stranger-than-fiction true story of the former United States President James Garfield’s brief yet consequential presidency, and his assassination at the hands of an obsessed admirer, Charles Guiteau.

Based on Candice Millard’s 2011 nonfiction book Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President, the series offers a cinematic reimagining of a turbulent moment in American politics.

Death by Lightning release details explored

The historical drama miniseries Death by Lightning premieres on November 6, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, with all four episodes dropping at 12 am PT/3 am ET in the United States. The limited series continues Benioff and Weiss’s creative partnership with Netflix, following their ambitious adaptation of 3 Body Problem, and further showcases the duo’s interest in political and moral power struggles. As Makowsky put it in his interview with Tudum:

“It’s been the thrill of a lifetime seeing this crack team come together to bring James Garfield and his cohort back from the annals of long-forgotten history.”

After six years in development, Death by Lightning is set to explore themes of corruption, ego, and the destructive nature of power with biting modern resonance.

Cast details for Death By Lightning

Leading the cast is Michael Shannon as President James A. Garfield, a reluctant yet idealistic leader determined to dismantle Washington’s corrupt patronage system. Opposite him is Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau, the self-proclaimed supporter who becomes Garfield’s assassin. Macfadyen, coming off his Emmy-winning performance in Succession, described his character as delusional yet oddly sympathetic — a man desperate for validation.

Rounding out the ensemble is Betty Gilpin as First Lady Crete Garfield, Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur, Bradley Whitford as Senator James Blaine, and Shea Whigham as Senator Roscoe Conkling. Together, they bring depth to the political and emotional landscapes surrounding Garfield’s presidency. Supporting roles include Vondie Curtis-Hall, Paula Malcomson, Tuppence Middleton, Barry Shabaka Henley, Kyle Soller, and Željko Ivanek, among others.

Behind the camera, Mike Makowsky wrote every episode and served as showrunner, with Matt Ross directing all four installments. In addition to Benioff and Weiss, executive producers include Bernie Caulfield (Big Love, Game of Thrones) and Makowsky himself. The series was produced under Benioff and Weiss’s overall deal with Netflix, and according to Makowsky, the tone they aimed for is one that balances “unspeakable tragedy” with “darkly absurd humor.” As he explained in his interview with Tudum:

“There’s a deeply ingrained situational absurdity to roughly all of the proceedings that I was just so stunned by… In its best incarnation, it could speak to people in ways that other period shows might not.”

What is Death By Lightning all about?

The newly released trailer for Death by Lightning teases an electrifying mix of history, drama, and irony. Opening on Garfield’s reluctant acceptance of the presidency, it quickly transitions into a tension-filled depiction of America in flux — a nation struggling to define its moral identity amid industrial and political upheaval. Shannon’s Garfield appears as a reformer striving to modernize the government, while Macfadyen’s Guiteau descends into dangerous obsession after his delusions of grandeur are met with rejection.

As Makowsky noted:

“In 1881, it feels like America is standing at a crossroads between the past and what the future of this country is going to look like.”

The show captures that uncertainty vividly — from the candlelit chambers of power to the public spectacle of assassination and scandal. The trailer also hints at Death by Lightning’s unexpected tonal balance: moments of absurd humor threaded through political chaos. This isn’t just a retelling of history; it’s a study of ego, madness, and the high cost of idealism.

Death by Lightning arrives on Netflix on November 6, 2025, bringing to life a forgotten yet shockingly relevant chapter of American history.