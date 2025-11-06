Complete cast breakdown of Death by Lightning: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Netflix’s Death by Lightning brings a shocking yet true piece of American history vividly to life. Created by Mike Makowsky and directed by Matt Ross, the limited series is based on Candice Millard’s Pulitzer Prize–nominated book Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President.

With David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on board as executive producers, Death by Lightning has prestige drama written all over it. The four-part series chronicles the rise and assassination of President James A. Garfield. The article further breaks down the cast details for interested readers.

Cast details for Death by Lightning explored

Michael Shannon as President James A. Garfield: The American actor Michael Shannon leads Death by Lightning as the 20th President of the United States, James A. Garfield. Known for his commanding presence in Nocturnal Animals and George & Tammy , Shannon brings equal parts intellect and humanity to Garfield — a man whose presidency promised reform but ended in heartbreak. His portrayal grounds the story in emotion, offering a portrait of leadership cut short by fate. Shannon has also received nominations for the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor twice.

The American actor Michael Shannon leads as the 20th President of the United States, James A. Garfield. Known for his commanding presence in and , Shannon brings equal parts intellect and humanity to Garfield — a man whose presidency promised reform but ended in heartbreak. His portrayal grounds the story in emotion, offering a portrait of leadership cut short by fate. Shannon has also received nominations for the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor twice. Matthew Macfadyen as Charles J. Guiteau: Matthew Macfadyen, who recently received an Emmy for his role as Tom Wambsgans in Succession , stars as Charles J. Guiteau, the man who would become Garfield’s assassin. Macfadyen transforms Guiteau from an eccentric dreamer into a chilling study of obsession and delusion in Death by Lightning . Macfadyen gained recognition early in his career for his role as Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice . Additionally, he has also starred as Mr Paradox in Marvel’s 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine .

Matthew Macfadyen, who recently received an Emmy for his role as Tom Wambsgans in , stars as Charles J. Guiteau, the man who would become Garfield’s assassin. Macfadyen transforms Guiteau from an eccentric dreamer into a chilling study of obsession and delusion in . Macfadyen gained recognition early in his career for his role as Mr Darcy in . Additionally, he has also starred as Mr Paradox in Marvel’s 2024 film . Nick Offerman as Chester A. Arthur: Nick Offerman portrays the role of Vice President Chester A. Arthur in Death by Lightning . His performance follows Arthur’s unexpected rise to power following Garfield’s death. Offerman is known for his role in series such as Parks and Recreation, The Last of Us, Fargo Season 2 , and Gravity Falls . Additionally, for the big screen, he has featured in movies such as Sin City, 21 Jump Street, Civil War , and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning .

Nick Offerman portrays the role of Vice President Chester A. Arthur in . His performance follows Arthur’s unexpected rise to power following Garfield’s death. Offerman is known for his role in series such as , and . Additionally, for the big screen, he has featured in movies such as , and . Betty Gilpin as Lucretia “Crete” Garfield: In Death by Lightning , Betty Gilpin features as Lucretia Garfield, the devoted and resilient First Lady. Gilpin is best known for her role as Debby in Netflix’s comedy series GLOW , for which she has received three Emmy nominations. Additionally, she has featured in movies such as The Grudge, The Hunt, True Story , and Isn’t It Romantic .

In Betty Gilpin features as Lucretia Garfield, the devoted and resilient First Lady. Gilpin is best known for her role as Debby in Netflix’s comedy series , for which she has received three Emmy nominations. Additionally, she has featured in movies such as , and . Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling: As Senator Roscoe Conkling, Shea Whigham embodies the arrogance and influence of a political heavyweight who opposes Garfield’s reform agenda. Whigham gives Conkling a sharp edge, balancing swagger with simmering menace, making every confrontation between him and Shannon’s Garfield a battle of wills as much as ideology. Whigam is best known for his roles in Fargo Season 3, Joker, Silver Lining Playbook, The Wolf of Wall Street, F1, and Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning .

As Senator Roscoe Conkling, Shea Whigham embodies the arrogance and influence of a political heavyweight who opposes Garfield’s reform agenda. Whigham gives Conkling a sharp edge, balancing swagger with simmering menace, making every confrontation between him and Shannon’s Garfield a battle of wills as much as ideology. Whigam is best known for his roles in and . Bradley Whitford as James Blaine: Rounding out the main ensemble cast in Death by Lightning is Bradley Whitford, who portrays the role of Secretary of State James Blaine, Garfield’s loyal ally and political strategist. Whitford has previously received Emmy awards for his work in The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale. He is best known for his roles in Get Out, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Godzilla: King of Monsters, The Diplomat, and The Good Guys.

The support cast includes Barry Shabaka as Senator Blanche Bruce, while Paula Malcomson portrays Franny Scoville, sister to Guiteau. Tuppence Middleton steps in as socialite Kate Chase Sprague, and Laura Marcus brings warmth to the role of Garfield’s daughter, Mollie.

The ensemble also includes Vondie Curtis-Hall as Frederick Douglass, Željko Ivanek as Dr Willard Bliss, Archie Fisher as Joe Brown, Kyle Soller as Robert Todd Lincoln, Ben Miles as George Scoville, Madeleine and Evelyn Crow as Mary and Bertha Scoville, Shaun Parkes as Dr Charles Purvis, and Alistair Petrie as Senator John Sherman.

All four episodes of Death by Lightning are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.