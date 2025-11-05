Complete cast breakdown of Just Alice season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © Netflix

Netflix’s newly added comedy-romance drama, Just Alice season 1 or Simplemente Alicia, is set to premiere on November 5, 2025. Among the ten new Colombian projects landing on Netflix, Just Alice is one of them, directed by Catalina Hernández and Rafael Martínez Moreno. Alicia Fernández, played by Verónica Orozco, is torn between two handsome husbands. Already being married to Alejo (Michel Brown), she heads to marry her new lover and fiancé, Pablo (Sebastián Carvajal).

She got plenty of signs telling her not to go to that church, but come on, that’s Alicia for you. She’s struggling to balance her double life, and it’s full of comedy, chaos and drama. On her wedding day with Pablo, she’s late, stuck in traffic, loses her car and ends up riding to the church on her best friend’s bike. Despite all the warning signs and her friend Susana “telling her not to do it,” she marries her fiancé Pablo (Sebastián Carvajal).

But here’s the big twist: Alicia is already married to another man, Alejo (Michel Brown), who has no idea about Pablo. Neither husband knows about the other. The series shows how Alicia ended up in this double marriage and how she attempts to balance both relationships while pursuing her career. Her secret life starts to spin out of control, and it’s only a matter of time before everything crashes.

The official synopsis for Just Alice season 1 reads,

“Alicia leads a double life, secretly marrying both a famous author and a former priest while juggling the fallout from her lies, relationships, and family ties. As the truth threatens to surface she must decide whether love can survive on borrowed time, tangled secrets, and an impossible balancing act.”

Complete cast breakdown of Just Alice season 1

Verónica Orozco plays Alicia Fernández

In Just Alice, the lead actress, Verónica, plays a woman who marries two men and tries to keep her secret hidden. She’s smart, impulsive, and emotionally complex, often torn between her desires and guilt. The Colombian actress has also appeared in Arelys Henao (2024), Eva Lasting (2023–2025), A Grito Herido (2022), and the film Sanandresito (2012). She even released her own solo music album in 2006.

Michel Brown plays Alejo

Michel Brown plays Alejo, Alicia’s first husband. He is a writer, and believes his wife to be his ‘’muse.’’ However, her loving husband, Alejo, is unaware that his wife has another husband. The actor has worked in several Latin American telenovelas and series, including Chiquititas, La querida del Centauro, Falco, and Física o Química. Recently, Michel was seen in his famous project, The Marked Heart (Pálpito), where he appeared as Simón Duque, “a man seeking revenge after his wife is murdered for organ trafficking.”

Sebastián Carvajal plays Pablo

Carvajal, in Just Alice season 1, plays Alicia’s second husband. His character is described as an “earnest, star-struck suitor working in community justice.” Before getting into the acting industry, Carvajal worked as a model and television host. The actor’s face was previously seen in shows like Nurses (Enfermeras), Ana de nadie, and Sed de venganza. Dudes (2023) and Dominique (2024 are some of his best works in recent years.

Constanza Camelo plays Susana

Susana is Alicia’s best friend, who tries to stop her from getting married a second time. Unlike most best friends, she doesn’t agree with Alicia’s bad decisions, but she still stands by her side no matter what. The actress starred in Ruido, where she played the character of María Luisa, and in 2021, she also appeared in the TV series Lala's Spa. On LOL: Last One Laughing Colombia, she came in as a contestant.

Julian Roman is also part of the ensemble in Just Alice season 1. He acts as a supporting character, Guillermo Roble. His best works include telenovelas such as El Señor de los Cielos and Corazones Blindados, as well as films like Portraits in a Sea of Lies and The Seed of Silence.

Rounding up the cast members of Just Alice season 1, other supporting characters in the show are Biassini Segura, Luna Baxter, Silvia de Dios, and Andrés Toro, Leo Deluglio, among others. Details about the supporting cast and their characters remain undisclosed, as no specific information about their roles has been revealed yet.

Just Alice season 1 consists of 19 episodes. The show is set to premiere on November 5, 2025. All nineteen episodes will be dropped at once. Viewers can watch the show exclusively on Netflix.