NCIS season 23 episode 4 recap: Molly Delgado is exposed as key player in Claire Gaines abduction but a twist changes the whole perception

Claire Gaines (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS Season 23, Episode 4, titled “Gone Girls,” aired on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, on CBS. The episode was full of mystery and action as the team worked on a confusing abduction case. Fans were eager to discover the truth about Sergeant Molly Delgado.

The episode began with the team investigating the disappearance of Marine Sergeant Molly Delgado, whose car had been found abandoned. They found clues, including a dueling pistol once owned by Aaron Burr. The case took a surprising turn when it seemed Molly might not be the victim. Viewers were left guessing about what was really happening.

As the investigation progressed, more shocking details emerged. Molly’s actions, which looked criminal at first, were actually part of a secret mission to save an abused woman. The episode showed the team’s dedication and clever thinking. It combined tense moments, clever distractions and interesting historical facts that kept the story engaging.

NCIS season 23 episode 4: The abduction case unfolds

In “Gone Girls,” the NCIS team was called to investigate a possible abduction after Sergeant Molly Delgado’s car was found abandoned. The clues were confusing at first. A Good Samaritan tried to warn Molly about someone hiding in her car, but she attacked him by mistake. The team found signs of a struggle inside and outside the car and started to wonder who the real victim was.

McGee found an old dueling pistol that added a surprising twist. Using his antique app, he discovered it was the same pistol Aaron Burr used to kill Alexander Hamilton. Torres initially made fun of McGee, but then realized the pistol was a crucial clue. Tests showed that the weapon belonged to Deputy Attorney General Brett Gaines, which made the case more complicated due to his connections.

As the story continued, it became clear that Molly was not the victim but the kidnapper. She had taken Claire Gaines to protect her from her abusive husband. The team had to change their plan while dealing with the FBI, who wanted to take over the case. The episode showed NCIS’s mix of smart detective work, clever problem-solving, and teamwork, keeping viewers hooked from start to finish.

NCIS season 23 episode 4: Molly Delgado’s secret mission

Initially, the team believed Molly Delgado was the victim, but it turned out she was actually rescuing Claire Gaines. The abduction case was complex and full of misdirection, making it difficult for the team to uncover the truth. Molly’s training as a Marine Raider helped her stay ahead and hide Claire while carrying out her plan.

Things got more complicated when the FBI arrested Molly, thinking she was guilty. Knight and Parker made a clever distraction with baked goods to get close to her and find out the truth. This moment showed the show’s mix of tension and humor, as the team solved the problem using smarts instead of force.

In the end, it was revealed that Molly was part of a secret network that helps abused women escape dangerous situations. Claire’s husband, Brett Gaines, had tried to frame Molly for crimes she didn’t commit. With him arrested, the case was solved, showing the courage and dedication of the NCIS team. The episode highlighted the importance of trust, clever thinking and never giving up.

Other highlights of NCIS season 23 episode 4

Besides the main abduction story, episode 4 had some fun side plots. McGee’s love for “Hamilton” added light moments, and Torres’s reactions brought comic relief. Barbara from Accounting also had a sweet part. She shared her first solo performance and gave Torres a slice of coconut cake, which he really enjoyed after a stressful day.

The episode mixed action and character moments well. It showed how personal interests and friendships can affect work. The NCIS team worked together under pressure, solving problems while dealing with twists and false leads. Historical trivia, clever distractions, and tense scenes made the episode exciting on many levels.

In the end, Molly and Claire’s story showed NCIS’s focus on justice and helping people. Brett Gaines was arrested, ending the main conflict. The team’s smart moves against the FBI and uncovering the truth highlighted their skills. Fans were left impressed with the mix of suspense, humor, and bravery in this episode.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS season 23 on CBS and Paramount+.

