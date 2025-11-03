NCIS season 23 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS team (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

NCIS season 23 continues with a new episode called “Gone Girls” airing Tuesday, November 4, 2025, on CBS at 8/7c. After a thrilling Halloween episode, the team now faces a serious murder and kidnapping case. A U.S. Marine is involved, along with the wife of a top DOJ official, bringing suspense and intense action.

The season has already shown lots of drama and excitement. The team faced tough cases that tested their skills and teamwork. From shocking deaths to blackmail, the agents had to face danger and work together under pressure.

The episodes also focused on the characters. Knight got a special NCIS Elite training chance, which caused tension with Torres. The team also had to deal with tricky investigations. So far, the season has mixed exciting cases with personal moments, setting up even bigger challenges ahead.

NCIS season 23 episode 4 airs on Tuesday

NCIS season 23 episode 4, called “Gone Girls,” will air on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. In this episode, the team faces a high-profile murder and kidnapping case. Fans can expect suspense, unexpected twists, and intense investigation as the agents work to solve a dangerous and complicated case.

Where to watch NCIS Season 23 episode 4

Fans can watch NCIS season 23 on CBS every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the episode the same day it airs. In Canada, the series airs on Global and streams on StackTV. In Southeast Asia, NCIS is available on AXN Asia for viewers who want to catch the latest episodes.

What to expect from NCIS season 23 episode 4

Episode 4, called “Gone Girls,” brings a mix of murder, kidnapping, and intense investigation. The NCIS team faces a tough case involving a Marine suspected of kidnapping the wife of a top DOJ official. The case draws national attention.

Director Vance is active in the field while Torres and McGee handle questioning, examine evidence, and deal with unexpected twists. Fans will also see moments of tension and teamwork among the agents. There are personal storylines as well, including the ongoing relationship between Palmer and Knight.

With suspense, smart detective work, and moral challenges, this episode promises to be one of the most exciting and compelling of the season.

A brief recap of episode 3 before NCIS season 23 episode 4 arrives

In episode 3, “The Sound and the Fury,” the NCIS team investigated the mysterious death of Petty Officer Steven Keogh. Their work uncovered a dangerous blackmail operation.

Agent Sawyer teamed up with Knight and the rest of the team, while Torres struggled with jealousy and fears brought up by the case. The investigation led them to a sound-based weapon and helped stop a weapons sale to the Russians.

Personal growth and teamwork were also important in this episode. Knight’s NCIS Elite training opportunity challenged her pride. Torres had to face his feelings and fears while staying loyal to the team. With smart detective work, the agents were able to prevent more tragedy. The episode highlighted the team’s resilience and showed how much trust matters when under pressure.

Fans can watch the new episodes of NCIS season 23 on CBS and Paramount Plus

