NCIS season 23 episode 3 recap: Torres faces a deadly sound weapon while the team uncovers a blackmail-linked murder

NCIS team (Image via Instagram / ncisverse)

CBS delivered a thrilling episode of NCIS season 23 titled “The Sound and the Fury,” where the team investigated a strange murder linked to blackmail and worked closely with Special Agent Sawyer. The episode aired on October 28, 2025, was full of suspense, action, and emotional moments.

In this episode, the personal and professional lives of the NCIS agents were explored. Torres faced danger from a mysterious sound-based weapon, while Knight got a chance to train with NCIS Elite. The investigation revealed that Petty Officer Steven Keogh’s murder was more complicated than a simple blackmail case.

The case also tested relationships and rivalries within the team. Knight struggled with pride and comparisons to Torres, while Torres dealt with jealousy and fear from past experiences. Through teamwork and clever detective work, the agents solved the case, showing the show’s mix of suspenseful investigations and character-driven stories.

NCIS season 23 episode 3: The blackmail case and murder investigation

Episode 3 began with the shocking discovery of Petty Officer Third Class Steven Keogh’s body in a bloody alley. He had severe head injuries and brain trauma. Investigators soon linked his death to a blackmail scheme involving explicit photos of naval personnel.

Special Agent Sawyer, working on a separate case, joined the NCIS team to see if the cases were connected, while Torres and Knight navigated their complicated team dynamics.

The team looked into Steven’s finances and personal life and found he had been secretly paying a mistress. They also discovered that the blackmail network involved several sailors who were forced to pay each month.

Tracking the paper trail and digital records was difficult because of firewalls and encrypted accounts. Knight noticed inconsistencies in witness statements, which led the team to a key suspect, Olga Bergamot, who had a history of fraud.

During questioning, the team learned about Arben Bardhi, a man who had previously manipulated Olga for blackmail. When Olga was killed in the same way as Steven, the team realized the danger was greater than they thought. The case showed not only how complex the investigation was but also the risks NCIS agents face from unusual and deadly weapons.

NCIS season 23 episode 3: Sound weapon terror and team dynamics

The episode’s biggest twist came when Torres was attacked with a sound frequency weapon, a device that amplified his deepest fears. He was near Olga when she was attacked, putting his life at risk. The team had to act fast to save him, with Knight and Sawyer working together, showing the importance of teamwork under pressure.

Torres also struggled with jealousy over Knight’s chance to train with NCIS Elite, while Knight balanced pride in her work with personal sensitivity. Their tension showed their strong friendship and highlighted their individual strengths. At the same time, the A-Team tracked the criminal who forced Steven to steal the LRAD device, a small but dangerous weapon that could cause serious harm.

The case was resolved at a warehouse in Fairfax, where the team stopped the sale of the LRAD weapon. Torres showed personal growth by confronting his jealousy and appreciating Knight’s skills. The episode combined exciting action with character development, emphasizing teamwork, friendship, and respect, and kept viewers engaged from beginning to end.

Other highlights of NCIS season 23 episode 3

Several smaller storylines added depth to this episode. Knight’s NCIS Elite training showed her career growth, while Torres’ emotional struggles revealed more about his character. Special Agent Sawyer’s presence created an interesting dynamic, connecting his case to the main NCIS team’s work.

Scenes at the bar highlighted the everyday pressures faced by naval personnel, including money problems and tough moral choices. Interactions between Knight, Torres, and Sawyer showed how personal feelings and professional duties can overlap. Lighter moments, like Torres befriending the cleaning lady and the ghost Henry, added humor while keeping the story moving.

Overall, the episode combined crime-solving, technology, and character development in classic NCIS style. By the end, the LRAD weapon was recovered, key criminals were caught, and team relationships grew stronger. Fans got both closure and excitement for what comes next as personal and professional challenges continue this season.

Fans of NCIS can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

