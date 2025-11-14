Avi Loeb says key 3I/Atlas anomalies still unexplained, pushing back on claims that it’s just a normal comet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird, Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University speaks on stage as Yuri Milner and Stephen Hawking host press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, at One World Observatory on April 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize Foundation)

Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb says there are still important unanswered questions about the interstellar object 3I/Atlas.

He shared his thoughts in an interview with Newsmax, responding to comments from acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, who earlier said the object is simply a normal comet.

Loeb believes the situation is not that simple and that some features need more study before reaching a final conclusion.

Why Loeb says Science needs clear proof

During the interview, Loeb said that even if many experts say 3I/Atlas is a regular comet, science requires clear evidence, not just statements.

He explained that real science is about staying open to learning new things instead of assuming that experts are always right.

He said that it should not be enough to just say,

“The experts believe this.” Instead, science should say, “Here is the evidence, and based on this, we are confident it is a comet.”

Strange jets coming from 3I/Atlas

One of the biggest reasons Loeb is unsure is the presence of seven jets coming out of 3I/Atlas.

Jets are streams of gas or dust that shoot out when the Sun heats a comet’s surface. But according to Loeb, these jets do not fully match what a natural comet usually produces.

Loeb explained that:

The jets are unusual in strength and number

The object may not have enough surface area to produce that much gas

The pattern of the jets is hard to explain with normal comet behavior

​

He said, “These jets could be ice turning into gas when sunlight hits it. Or, they could be something else — even something like thrusters.”

Loeb said scientists need to measure the speed and amount of gas in the jets to understand what is really happening.

A calculation that raised more questions

Loeb shared that he ran a simple calculation and found that a natural comet might not have enough surface area to support the gas flow coming from all seven jets.

He said this shows that there might be a bigger mystery here.

He explained,

“There is definitely a puzzle to be solved.”

NASA’s view and Loeb’s response

On the night before Loeb’s interview, Sean Duffy said he was confident 3I/Atlas was a normal comet. But Loeb pushed back gently, saying that confidence alone is not enough without full evidence.

Loeb believes unusual signs should not be quickly dismissed, and scientists should continue examining the object carefully.

Why these anomalies matter

Loeb said that even though experts think the behavior is normal, 3I/Atlas still shows signs that are hard to match with a natural comet.

Until scientists understand these strange features, he believes it is too early to be certain.

He added that science works best when researchers stay humble, keep asking questions, and rely on data rather than assumptions.

What happens next

Astronomers will keep watching 3I/Atlas as it continues moving through space. They hope new observations will explain:

What is causing the seven jets

Whether the object is behaving like other interstellar visitors

Whether everything can be explained naturally

​

For now, Loeb says the object still contains mysteries. Its unusual features show how much more scientists still need to learn about interstellar objects and the universe.