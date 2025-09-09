LEGO Masters JR. season 1 episode 4 recap: Builders race against time in Ninjago dragon finale

LEGO Masters JR. season 1 (Image via Instagram/@legomastersfox)

In the season 1 finale of LEGO Masters JR., which aired September 8, 2025, host Kelly Osbourne opened the last challenge with three finalist teams. The assignment required builders to create Ninjago-inspired dragons, each representing a character’s elemental power.

The dragons also needed a working special effect and a complete story, all within a strict six-hour time limit.

Competing teams were Stella and Chelle with Jordin Sparks, Ajay and Zak with Alison Sweeney, and Crosby and Will with Andy Richter.

After the builds were judged, one team was named champions and awarded the $50,000 prize.

Finale episode overview of LEGO Masters JR. season 1

The final challenge setup

At the start of the LEGO Masters JR. finale, Kelly Osbourne welcomed the three remaining teams: Stella and Chelle with celebrity partner Jordin Sparks, Ajay and Zak with Alison Sweeney, and Crosby and Will with Andy Richter.

Brickmasters Amy and Boone joined as judges, continuing their role from earlier episodes.

The last assignment transported the builders into the Ninjago universe. Each team was assigned a character and its corresponding elemental power.

Stella, Chelle, and Jordin were tasked with representing Lloyd and his power of energy. Ajay, Zak, and Alison built around Kai with the power of fire.

Crosby, Will, and Andy focused on Nya and her powers of water and steam.

Alongside elemental representation, teams were required to integrate special effects that highlighted their dragon’s unique capability.

Progress and difficulties during the builds

Throughout the six-hour challenge, Kelly, Amy, and Boone moved between teams, offering guidance and commentary.

The LEGO Masters JR. participants also reflected on their journeys in the competition, noting their growth and teamwork.

Difficulties quickly surfaced during the build phase. Stella, Chelle, and Jordin experienced challenges completing their dragon structure within the time limit.

Ajay and Zak encountered disagreements that required Alison to intervene and maintain team coordination.

Meanwhile, Crosby, Will, and Andy faced a setback when their dragon’s head broke, forcing them to repair it under time pressure.

Midway through the process, Kelly shared a recorded good-luck message from her father, Ozzy Osbourne, filmed prior to his passing.

Emotional moments followed, including an incident where Alison accidentally knocked into part of her team’s build, breaking one of the houses and leading to visible distress.

Despite these obstacles, cooperation emerged between the LEGO Masters JR. teams. Ajay and Zak assisted Stella, Chelle, and Jordin when their build appeared to fall behind schedule.

Repairs and adjustments continued until the countdown concluded.

Judging and results of the finale

Once the allotted time ended, the builds were presented to the judges. Each team showcased the elemental power of its dragon: Stella, Chelle, and Jordin’s energy-based design, Ajay, Zak, and Alison’s fire-themed volcano town, and Crosby, Will, and Andy’s water and steam creation.

The demonstrations highlighted the required effects, completing the storytelling component of the challenge.

After deliberation, Brickmasters Amy and Boone announced the outcome. Ajay, Zak, and Alison were declared the winners of LEGO Masters JR. season 1, earning the title of the show’s first champions and receiving the $50,000 prize.

The other finalist teams did not leave empty-handed, as they were awarded trips to the LEGO headquarters in Denmark.

The finale episode closed with a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, serving as the concluding moment of both the finale and the inaugural season.

