Laura Loomer calls out Charlie Kirk's friends for not condemning Candace Owens for being "wicked" and "malicious" toward Erika Kirk

Candace Owens and her controversial takes on the story behind Charlie Kirk's assassination have been making headlines for months now.

More recently, the podcaster has been pointing fingers at the leadership at TPUSA - the organization Kirk had founded and led until his death - for being involved in its former CEO's murder plot.

This is depraved. Shame on all of Charlie Kirk’s so called “friends” who don’t have the balls to call @RealCandaceO out for how wicked she is being to Charlie’s wife.



Charlie and I sparred sometimes, and I occasionally publicly challenged him, but at least I have the moral… https://t.co/dCvm4hbEHH — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 9, 2025

Candace Owens' theories have attracted criticism from many media figures, with Laura Loomer being the most recent one. On Tuesday, December 9, Loomer retweeted a clip of Owens talking to podcaster Russell Brand.

In the video, Candace claimed that making Erika Kirk the CEO of TPUSA so soon after her husband's death was a mistake, saying:

"She should never have become the chairman and CEO overnight. Because now, when people have questions, you gotta answer them, right? You're not just a grieving widow, but you very quickly decided that you were equipped to be Charlie. Well, guess what? That's gonna be a trial by fire."

Owens went on to suggest that the right thing for TPUSA to have done following Charlie's death was to put in an interim CEO. She added:

"I think they made a managerial error."

In her tweet, Laura Loomer perceived Candace's statement about Erika to be an attack on the widow, and accused her of being "very malicious" towards Erika's attempt at doing "the best she can to honor her husband".

Loomer also called out Charlie Kirk's friends for not having "the balls" to condemn Owens for her "wicked" comments against Erika.

​ Candace Owens also questioned if Erika Kirk is behind TPUSA's messages regarding the livestream

Today on the show:



-TPUSA says it was Erika Kirk who directed them to host a livestream. Did she approve of the letter Blake read?



-Too many men wore maroon on the day of Charlie’s assassination and I am asking the public to help identify them. https://t.co/uZhMTLDOEx — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 5, 2025

Besides her discussion with Russell Brand, Candace Owens has also brought up Erika Kirk in a latest episode of her podcast, contemplating if she was behind TPUSA's decision of hosting a livestream with Owens.

Her speculation comes in the wake of TPUSA's Blake Neff statement regarding their potential livestream. Neff - who had first invited Owens for a livestream - mentioned that the podcaster later declined their invitation to speak live on The Charlie Kirk Show.

Candace defended her decision by accusing the company of changing the conditions of the livestream last minute. The podcaster claimed to be misled about the timing and format of the livestream.

Per Owens, TPUSA insisted that it took place during her regular streaming slot, which was not acceptable for her. She then made another shocking statement:

"TPUSA says it was Erika Kirk who directed them to host a livestream. Did she approve of the letter Blake read?"

Despite Owens' speculations, Erika Kirk has not responded to any of it herself.