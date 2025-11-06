Timothée Chalamet Reflects on Potential Future in Directing, Emphasizes It Wouldn't Be a Vanity Endeavor

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Timothée Chalamet attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In a fresh interview with Vogue, Timothée Chalamet mulled over the notion of swapping his actor's hat for a director's chair. He underscored that such a shift would only happen under the right circumstances. The Dune actor made it plain that were he to accept the directing mantle it wouldn't stem from vanity or the lure of status. Rather, it would be from a unforced creative itch.

Chalamet says he isn't interested in taking a film simply because his fame hands him the chance; he insists any project he signs up for must be grounded in purpose and skill. Those remarks underscore a measured take on his art and a stubborn drive to be seen for his talent, not for his celebrity fame.

Timothée Chalamet reflects on directing, stressing it would be about authenticity, not vanity

During the same interview, Timothée Chalamet again floated the prospect of someday moving behind the camera, a subject he had initially brushed aside early on only to circle back to later with a calm measured tone. Known for his admiration of filmmakers and his thoughtful approach to his own craft, Chalamet made it unmistakably clear that should he ever choose to direct, it would never be driven by ego or the desire to craft an image.

He said (via Vogue):

"If I ever did, it's not going to be some vanity thing. It’s not going to be like, I wanted to do this thing, and people say, 'Okay, you can, because you're famous enough to do this thing, but you're not actually good at it'."

He pointed out that he wouldn't pursue a movie merely because his fame made it possible. He added that any such venture would only carry weight if he could accomplish it "at the level," underscoring a commitment to integrity far above the lure of applause.

When pressed for insight, Chalamet dug up an interview with his hero Daniel Day‑Lewis, who once said that genuine creativity requires one to "risk being foolish." He confessed the line has lodged itself in his mind, a reminder that the meaningful art often calls for vulnerability and bravery.

In Chalamet's view that willingness to gamble paired with an urge to push boundaries signals a creative maturity that could someday shift, as smoothly from standing in front of the camera to sitting behind it.

