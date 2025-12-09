The Boys set to release first video game adaptation titled ‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’ featuring original cast members

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

The Boys is now expanding into video games for the first time, and fans are already excited.

The hit Amazon series is getting its own VR game called The Boys: Trigger Warning, created by Arvore Game Studio and published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality.

The game is set to release in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the franchise, which has already expanded from comic books to TV, animated shows, and now a full game built around its world.

Pre-orders are open on Meta Quest for $23.99, and players can also wishlist it on the PlayStation Store.

The new VR title features an original story that seamlessly integrates into the world of the show.

It follows a brand-new character who discovers a terrible secret hidden by Vought.

This accident forces the player to become a Supe, leading them to join The Boys on a mission filled with chaos, stealth and violence.

The tone matches the series perfectly, with dark humor and shocking moments that fans have come to expect.

The most exciting part for viewers is that several cast members from the show are returning.

Laz Alonso voices Mother’s Milk, Colby Minifie returns as Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne is back as Adam Bourke.

Jensen Ackles also appears as a twisted new version of Soldier Boy made only for the game.

With showrunner Eric Kripke directly involved, the story feels fully connected to the main series, giving fans a new way to experience this wild universe.

What the game offers and how ‘The Boys: Trigger Warning’ was created

The Boys: Trigger Warning is designed as a stealth-action VR experience that allows players to utilize powers through real physical movement.

The game puts fans directly inside the chaos, rather than watching it on a screen.

It delivers a fresh plot where the player uncovers a disturbing Vought experiment and is pulled into The Boys’ mission to expose the truth.

The creators aim to evoke the tension and danger that define the show, while maintaining its sharp humor and brutal action.

The game was developed with heavy involvement from the TV team.

Eric Kripke and the writers helped shape the story, characters and dialogue, ensuring the experience remains true to the series.

Arvore’s developers explained that they first built prototypes exploring how superpowers feel in VR.

When Sony Pictures Virtual Reality saw the early ideas, the collaboration began.

Soon, the team realized that the tone of The Boys matched perfectly with VR’s immersive style.

Players will explore detailed locations such as The Seven’s conference room and Voughtland.

These spaces were recreated using production designs from the show.

The game includes environmental storytelling, hidden jokes and commentary that reflect the series’ satirical voice.

The development team also created new villains and supporting characters while still keeping familiar faces from the show.

This announcement arrives just before the premiere of Season 5 of The Boys, which is set for April 8.

With new spin-offs and additional stories on the way, the franchise continues to expand across every medium.

Stay tuned for more updates.