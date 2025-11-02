Witney Carson opens up about balancing motherhood and Dancing with the Stars

Witney Carson (Image via Getty)

Witney Carson is getting candid about the reality of balancing her life as a mother while competing on one of television’s most demanding stages — Dancing With the Stars.

“Being real with you for a min, this week’s been a lot,” Carson, 32, shared in an Instagram Story on Friday, October 31.



“I’m exhausted, the mom guilt is in full swing, and I’m just trying to keep life balanced best I can. I am beyond grateful and so blessed, but some days it’s tough behind the scenes. Just a reminder, we’re all doing our best, and that’s enough.”



Carson, who has been partnered with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin in the current season, continues to be in the contest for the Mirrorball Trophy as Dancing With the Stars enters its final few weeks.

Other rival couples are Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, and Andy Richter and Emma Slater.

The cast is currently getting ready for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night on Tuesday, November 4, when the competitors will showcase some exuberant performances that draw inspiration from some of the most illustrious inductees.

Witney Carson on Dancing with the Stars







Carson, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, has been able to look back on her early years with Robert Irwin and how effortlessly they get along.



“I had flashbacks of when he was little, so I just felt, like, immediately connected to him, and I just wanted to pinch his cheeks,” she said. “I just couldn’t stop hugging him. I was like, ‘This is so perfect.’ I couldn’t have wished for a better partner.”



Robert, who’s continuing the legacy of his late father Steve Irwin and his sister Bindi Irwin, described the experience as “a dream come true.”

Bindi previously won Season 21 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Derek Hough in 2015 — a moment Robert says inspired him to step into the ballroom himself.



“I was just so stoked,” Robert said about being paired with Carson. “I feel like this is such a dream come true, such a full-circle moment, 10 years after being in the ballroom with Bindi, to now be here with you. I first met [Witney] when I was this big with a little bowl cut.”



Despite having no formal dance background, Robert’s enthusiasm has quickly won fans over.



“Honestly, Witney’s just been incredible,” he shared. “And it’s such a huge learning curve because I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve never done anything close to dancing. I guess dangerous animals, you got to have footwork, so maybe there’s a little bit of that, but you’ve got your work cut out for you, mate.”



Carson praised his dedication and humility, describing him as “an absolute dream partner.”



“He is an absolute dream partner and very humble,” she said. “I gotta knock him down a little bit sometimes, keep you grounded, critique you a little bit more. But no, he is just as great as you guys see on TV.”



Irwin echoed her sentiment, calling their connection genuine and fun.



“We are just having the best time. I feel like we’ve become like this brother and sister duo,” he said following the October 7 episode.”



Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Disney+.

Stay tuned for more updates.