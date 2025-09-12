When did Liam Hemsworth divorce Miley Cyrus? Dating history explored as actor confirms engagement with model Gabriella Brooks

The actor’s journey from his high-profile split with Miley Cyrus to his low-key romance with Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth has finally confirmed his highly-awaited engagement to Australian model Gabriella Brooks. On September 12, 2025, Brooks made the announcement on Instagram, sharing lovely private moments with Hemsworth and flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

The pair went public with their love in 2021 after dating for several years since December 2019. Hemsworth - whose last high-profile romance with Cyrus ended some years ago - is starting a new chapter in her life.



Tracing Liam Hemsworth’s love life as he gets engaged to Gabriella Brooks

Following a lengthy, sporadic romance that started during the 2009 production of The Last Song, Liam Hemsworth married Miley Cyrus on December 23, 2018. Following the announcement of their separation on August 10, 2019 Hemsworth filed for divorce and claimed that they had irreconcilable differences. January 28, 2020 marked the official completion of the divorce.

Post their split, Hemsworth began a relationship with Gabriella Brooks in late 2019. The two were first seen together in December of that year at a brunch with Hemsworth’s parents in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Over time, their relationship deepened but they kept relatively private compared with his previous high-profile relationships. In June 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official by appearing together at a charity event. Brooks has spoken about how important privacy and sacredness are to her personal relationships.

Brooks also mentioned that Liam Hemsworth had proposed on September 12th of this year in an Instagram carousel with a close-up pic of her engagement ring. A simple white heart emoji was used as the photo's caption. The engagement follows nearly six years of dating.