Who is Gabriella Brooks? Liam Hemsworth confirms engagement with model

Gabriella Brooks recently confirmed her engagement to Liam Hemsworth. She announced the news in an Instagram post, shared on September 12.

The post features a carousel of pictures, the first one showing the couple together with Brooks flaunting her ring. The second image is a picture of a beach, while the third is a close-up of Gabriella's hand with the ring, simply captioned with a white heart emoji.

Fans of the couple flooded the comments section of the post, offering heartfelt congratulations.

Gabriella Brooks is an Australian model who was scouted at the age of 14 and is represented by modeling agencies including Storm, Priscilla, and Next, per the Daily Mail. She has also worked in various advertising campaigns of well-known brands, including Topshop, Calvin Klein, and Solid & Striped.

According to Elle, the 29-year-old has studied ancient history and archaeology at Sydney University before pursuing full-time modeling.

In 2020, a source told E! that the fact that Hemsworth was born in Melbourne, Australia, and Brooks' Australian roots, brought them together.

"The Australia connection is definitely nice for both of them. She wants to be in Australia just as much as he does, and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn't feel like he is being pulled away," the source stated.

She was previously in a relationship with the 1975 lead singer Matty Healy. According to the US Sun, they were first spotted publicly during the Brit Awards in 2017, and eventually split in 2020.

An overview of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were first linked in December 2019, when they were seen having brunch with Liam's parents in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, months after Liam filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus on August 21, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Subsequently, in a January 2020 statement to People Magazine, a source shared that the couple were spending a "lot of time in Australia together."

"Liam has been in a great mood," the source added.

In May 2020, Hemsworth confirmed in an interview with the outlet that he had been quarantining with Brooks in Phillip Island, Australia. With multiple public appearances and Instagram pictures together, the couple sparked engagement rumors in August 2025 when Brooks was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her hand in Ibiza, Spain.

According to The Daily Mail, in an interview with Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine in 2021, Brook shared that Hemsworth and his family are "great" and the "most beautiful people," and that she's "very lucky to know them."

"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me," she added.

Neither Liam Hemsworth nor Gabriella Brooks has made any official statement regarding their marriage.