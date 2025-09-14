The Witcher season 4 complete cast breakdown: All new and returning stars and where you've seen them before

The Witcher Season 4

Netflix’s The Witcher explodes into its fourth season on October 30, 2025, with another darker, layered iteration of Andrzej Sapkowski's ageless fantasy series. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich takes great care in executing her adaptation of Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake into her storyline of war, betrayal, and fate.

After the torrents of Season 3's devastating finale, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri are separated by a continent embroiled in chaos - and each on a dangerous new path. This season features Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill, in a casting change that will surely lead to excitement but also all debates amongst fans.

Expect raw on-screen battle sequences, Geralt being challenged by a malignant wraith, and heartfelt reunion moments as the stakes grow. With returning stars and an exciting new cast, it should bring new life to this penultimate season and will traverse through an almost familiar world on a landslide.

Full cast breakdown of The Witcher season 4: Returning actors and new faces

Liam Hemsworth (Geralt of Rivia) : He was previously seen in The Hunger Games (Gale) and The Expendables 2 . In his role as Geralt, Liam will embody, more than others, an action-hero approach and perform battle against a wraith using magic signs.

: He was previously seen in (Gale) and . In his role as Geralt, Liam will embody, more than others, an action-hero approach and perform battle against a wraith using magic signs. Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg) : Was one of the leading cast in The ABC Murders (Lily Marbury) and Wanderlust (Jennifer). In Yennefer she is a very powerful sorceress acquiring her strengths; she returns to the familial vibe here.

: Was one of the leading cast in (Lily Marbury) and (Jennifer). In Yennefer she is a very powerful sorceress acquiring her strengths; she returns to the familial vibe here. Freya Allan (Ciri) : She was previously seen in The Third Day and I nto the Badlands (Kali). Freya will play Ciri, who is now a hardened survivor and mixed in with the Rats; she will show her toughness in a harsher world.

: She was previously seen in and I (Kali). Freya will play Ciri, who is now a hardened survivor and mixed in with the Rats; she will show her toughness in a harsher world. Joey Batey (Jaskier) : He was previously seen in The White Queen (Edward) and Knightfall (Odo). Joey returns as Jaskier, the quick-witted bard who has brought songs and loyalty, and could also be teasing some deeper feelings.

: He was previously seen in (Edward) and (Odo). Joey returns as Jaskier, the quick-witted bard who has brought songs and loyalty, and could also be teasing some deeper feelings. Meng'er Zhang (Milva): Previously was Xu Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz) : He previously appeared in Marco Polo as Ahmad and The Resident as Dr. Ethan Byrd.

: He previously appeared in as Ahmad and as Dr. Ethan Byrd. Eamon Farren (Cahir) : He previously appeared in Twin Peaks (2017) as Richard Horne and The ABC Murders as Jean-Francois Fauvel.

: He previously appeared in (2017) as Richard Horne and as Jean-Francois Fauvel. Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold) : Previously appeared in Hollyoaks as Ruby Button and character Romilda Vane in the Harry Potter Films.

: Previously appeared in as Ruby Button and character Romilda Vane in the Films. Graham McTavish (Dijkstra ): Previously appeared in Outlander as Dougal MacKenzie and Preache r as The Saint of Killers.

): Previously appeared in as Dougal MacKenzie and r as The Saint of Killers. Royce Pierreson (Istredd) : Was in Line of Duty as Jamie Desford and Judy as Burt.

: Was in as Jamie Desford and as Burt. Mecia Simson (Francesca) : Played Alpha in the Netflix version of Brave New World .

: Played Alpha in the Netflix version of . Joely Richardson (Philippa Eilhart) : Known as Julia McNamara in Nip/Tuck and played the character Charlotte Selton in The Patriot.

: Known as Julia McNamara in and played the character Charlotte Selton in Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla) : Featured in the Black Mirror episode "Hated in the Nation" and played the character Zara Carmichael in Doctors .

: Featured in the and played the character Zara Carmichael in . Laurence Fishburne (Regis) : Headlined as Morpheus in The Matrix Trilog y, Bowery King in John Wick: Chapter 3 .

: Headlined as Morpheus in y, Bowery King in . Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart) : Best known as Wikus van de Merwe in District 9 , Kruger in Elysium .

: Best known as Wikus van de Merwe in , Kruger in . Danny Woodburn (Zoltan) : Remembered as Mickey Abbott in Seinfeld , also been in Crash & Bernstein as Crash.

: Remembered as Mickey Abbott in , also been in as Crash. Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen): Was in The Crown as Peter Townsend and Vikings as a soldier.

Bart Edwards (Emhyr) : Appeared in Peaky Blinders as Eamonn Duggan and The Singapore Grip as James Marriott.

: Appeared in as Eamonn Duggan and as James Marriott. Hugh Skinner (Radovid) : Known for Fleabag as Harry and Poldark as Unwin Trevaunance.

: Known for as Harry and as Unwin Trevaunance. James Purefoy (Skellen) : Starred in Rome as Mark Antony and The Following as Joe Carroll.

: Starred in Rome as and as Joe Carroll. Christelle Elwin (Mistle) : Was in Half Bad as Sloane and Bloods as Grace.

: Was in as Sloane and as Grace. Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh) : Appeared in You as Dylan and The Inbetweeners as Shane.

: Appeared in as Dylan and as Shane. Juliette Alexandra (Reef) : Played a role in the indie film The Shadow Within .

: Played a role in the indie film . Ben Radcliffe (Giselher) : Was in The Evermoor Chronicles as Iggi.

: Was in as Iggi. Connor Crawford (Asse) : Appeared in The Irregulars as Charlie.

: Appeared in as Charlie. Aggy K. Adams (Iskra) : Was in The One as Kate.

: Was in as Kate. Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach) : Played a role in Channel Zero as Smart Mouth.

: Played a role in as Smart Mouth. Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina): Was in Young Wallander as Stella.

Rochelle Rose (Margarita) : Appeared in The Nevers as a supporting character.

: Appeared in as a supporting character. Safiyya Ingar (Keira ): Was in Vera as Aisha and Doctor Who as a guest star.

): Was in as Aisha and as a guest star. Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen): Known for Game of Thrones as Tormund Giantsbane and The Fate of the Furious as Connor Rhodes.

The Witcher Season 4 launches October 30, 2025, on Netflix.

