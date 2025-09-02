Miley Cyrus shares funny confession about mom Tish and her ex-boyfriends

Miley Cyrus recalls a funny confession about her mom’s perspective on dating and respect in relationships

Miley Cyrus recently let slip a candid and genuinely funny confession about her mom, Tish Cyrus and her own history of ex-boyfriends. In a new roundtable conversation for The Cut, the singer spoke openly about the advice her mom used to give that she now recognizes as misguided. Miley, known for her unapologetic honesty, shared how Tish would nudge her toward staying with certain dates who were attractive, regardless of other important qualities.

The confessional moment reveals the universal disconnect between parental dating advice and real-life relationship needs. It’s a reminder that even celebrities face the same growing pains when figuring out what matters most in a partner. This revelation offers fans a peek behind the scenes of the Cyrus family’s dynamic, blending humor with heartfelt reflection.

Miley Cyrus opens up about her mom’s lighthearted guidance on past boyfriends and what she values today

In that conversation with The Cut, Miley Cyrus didn’t hold back. She revealed that her mom, Tish, used to encourage her to “stay with the wrong guy… ’cause they’re hot.” The comment came with an unmistakable laugh as Miley made it clear it was delivered in jest, but it left an imprint. As she put it,

“I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

Tish echoed the sentiment, explaining that such advice was meant in good fun:

“Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and... at least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!”

The exchange grew warmer when Miley reflected on how her perspective has shifted and how her current partner, Maxx Morando treats her with genuine respect.

“No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,” she said.

Even Miley’s sisters chimed in. Noah tried to relate, and Brandi chimed that her own significant other is “hot as hell,” to which Miley quipped,

“My man’s hot as hell too. But my man also respects me.”

This light-hearted family moment shines a spotlight on how generational views on dating can evolve and how, ultimately respect matters more than aesthetics.

