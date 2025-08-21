Is the recent picture of Miley Cyrus real or fake? Vogue cover claim debunked as viral 'new look' image circulates

Miley Cyrus during the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Pictures of Miley Cyrus' alleged new look sans eyebrows have been circulating online. It all began on Tuesday, August 20, 2025, when X user TaraBull (@TaraBull808) shared the photos of the songstress, claiming they were for Gucci's Flora fragrance campaign.

One of the pictures showed the Wrecking Ball singer looking pale with sunken cheeks and no eyebrows. As the image went viral, netizens were quick to criticize her looks, questioning similar beauty trends. Notably, Jenna Ortega recently dyed her eyebrows a near-invisible blond color, which received similar backlash.

Another showed her standing in front of a wall in a black top and large golden earrings, sporting the aforementioned look.

However, the pictures were AI-generated and not depictive of Cyrus' new appearance. Further, a quick Google search revealed her actual pictures from her Gucci photoshoot, none of which feature her without eyebrows.

Miley Cyrus has been the face of Gucci's Flora perfume line since 2021

Miley Cyrus has been the face of Gucci's Flora perfume line since 2021. Last month, she appeared in a campaign for the collection's latest offering, Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Intense.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the photographs were shot by Tyler Mitchell. It featured the Used to Be Young hitmaker sprawled across a field of pink and white flowers with the Los Angeles skyline seen in the background. She held the collection's trademark bottle in fuchsia. It featured Cyrus' beloved song Flowers playing in the background.

Per the outlet, fragrance features blends of florals mixed with woody notes. It is a reinterpretation of the original Gorgeous Gardenia. Describing the scent, master perfumer Honorine Blanc told WWD:

"(It) opens with a rush of citrus, unfolding into its full floral elegance, before embracing the bold warmth of its intensely enveloping depths."

The entire Flora perfume line was designed to embrace female empowerment, femininity, and freedom.

Miley Cyrus first joined the brand to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021. While launching the perfume line in June that year, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele praised Cyrus in a press release, writing:

"Miley Cyrus is an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time. I admire her and I think she will perfectly embody the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance and story."

The fragrance's launch comes just a month after Miley Cyrus released her musical film, Something Beautiful, an accompaniment to her album of the same name. It featured the singles End of the World and Easy Lover. It received critical and commercial success, becoming Cyrus's 15th top 10 album.

While promoting the album during a July 2025 interview with Elle, the songstress explained she loved Gucci's Intense perfume series, stating:

"I love the name Intense. Although a flower is soft and subtle, there is still an intensity in its strength and self-sufficiency."

She described her perfect scent as something "subtle (and) sweet" yet "present and memorable."

While promoting Gucci Flora's Gorgeous Orchid fragrance during a conversation with Dazed Digital in August 2024, Miley Cyrus discussed her partnership with the brand. Commenting on their long-standing collaboration, she explained:

"Loyalty is often lost in our industry. It’s important for me to create long-lasting relationships built on a strong foundation to support our journey together. Collaboration and respect is everything."

Gucci's Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Intense is available for purchase on the brand's website, in stores, and at other retailers like Nordstrom, Macy's, and Sephora.