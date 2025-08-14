Marty Supreme Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

A scene from Marty Supreme (Image via YouTube/@A24)

Marty Supreme is an upcoming sports-adventure comedy-drama film directed by Josh Safdie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein. The narrative is loosely inspired by the life of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman. However, the filmmakers have emphasized that it is not a biopic and much of the events are fictional. The film is scheduled to be release in the United States and Canada on December 25, 2025, by A24.

The plot of Marty Supreme centers around Marty Mauser, a charismatic and driven table tennis player in 1950s America who aspires to make ping-pong a national sport. Marty is committed to improving the sport's image and uses his athletic prowess in combination with extravagant flair in an effort to draw in a national audience. He meets interesting people who push and motivate him as he makes his way through intricate relationships, business plans, and life itself.

Marty Supreme was mostly shot in New York City, especially in the stately Columbus Citizens Foundation building, and on Orchard Street on the Lower East Side, where streetscapes from the 1950s were painstakingly recreated. This retro-themed sports comedy is set in a number of other locations, most notably including areas in New Jersey.

Release schedule of Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme is set to open exclusively in theaters on Thursday, December 25, 2025, for audiences to enjoy the film over the Christmas holidays. While specific showtimes will vary by cinema and region, most movie theaters typically offer early screenings starting late afternoon into evening - around 5:00 PM or 6:00 PM local time, and often hold limited midnight showings for high-demand holiday premieres. Movie tickets will be on sale for pre-order on websites such as Atom Tickets, ahead of the day of release.

The synopsis to the film reads:



"A hustler-turned-champion ping pong player Marty Reisman’s journey from playing for bets in Manhattan to winning 22 major titles and becoming the oldest to win a national racket sport competition at 67."



Meet the cast member of Marty Supreme



Timothée Chalamet headlines Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser, an electrifying young ping-pong prodigy in 1950s America determined to elevate the sport to mainstream fame. He stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays the gorgeous actress Carol Dunne. Involved in a passionate but transactional relationship with Marty, her measured presence simultaneously supports and undermines his goals.

Odessa A'Zion stars in the film as a close friend or confidante, whose name has been kept under the wraps. Marty's mother, Mrs. Mauser, is played by Fran Drescher, who brings a warmth to the character's humor and emotions.

The ensemble cast of the project includes Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, high-wire artist Philippe Petit, magician Penn Jillette, director Abel Ferrara, and Tyler Okonma making his film debut.

Where to watch Marty Supreme



Marty Supreme will debut theatrically across the United States on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, 2025, courtesy of A24. It will only be accessible in theaters upon release, and will be accessible for viewing at pre-determined showtimes, which will probably include evening and possibly midnight screenings because of the holiday premiere.

As of now, no official streaming partner has been announced for the movie. Industry insiders, however, anticipate a digital release for Marty Supreme in early 2026, in line with A24’s typical theatrical-to-VOD window.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of films and TV shows.

