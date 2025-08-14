Is Kevin O’Leary an actor? Mr Wonderful’s acting credits explained amid Timothee Chalamet movie role

Kevin O'Leary participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Kevin O’Leary, who is best recognized from his television appearances as “Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank is regarded as a shrewd investor, entrepreneur and television figure. But with O’Leary’s recent appearance in a new movie with Timothée Chalamet, called Marty Supreme, people have shown interest in the investor's acting career.

O'Leary's career has always been grounded in business, but he does have a few credits as an actor. Most would be minor, cameo roles or him playing himself instead of a fully fleshed out character.

He has a small role in various productions, including Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Grace and Frankie, Dr. Ken, and The Neighbors. In all cases, O'Leary's existence rests on known public character rather than a dramatic transformation (Distractify).

Kevin O’Leary's dive into a more conventional acting role maybe surprising, but not totally unexpected from a businessman who has always been open to media opportunities beyond the boardroom.

Since joining the Canadian version of Dragons' Den in 2006 and Shark Tank in 2009, he has developed a much larger-than-life television persona.

A look into Kevin O’Leary's recent role in Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme, is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day 2025. The biographical drama, directed by Josh Safdie, tells the story of Marty Reisman, a New York table tennis hustler and legend in mid-20th century pop culture.

The movie hosts a wide variety of casts, with Chalamet in the lead, Gwyneth Paltrow making her first major dramatic film in over a decade, Fran Drescher as Marty's mother, and, oddly enough, O'Leary in the major supporting role.

O'Leary receives fourth credit in the trailer for the film that is yet to be released, indicating a substantial role. According to a report by The Daily Beast, O'Leary is playing a person that is skeptical of Marty before ultimately becoming loyal as Marty seeks ping-pong stardom.



They told me they needed a real villain for Marty Supreme. A wealthy, unapologetic power player in 1952. Married to Gwyneth Paltrow, standing in the way of Timothée Chalamet’s rise to ping pong glory. Their words, not mine: “We need a real a**hole… and you’re it.” So I became… pic.twitter.com/cUAlYZqtTY

— Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) August 13, 2025

The Safdie Brothers have a tendency to elicit outstanding performances from non-actors; they notably helped basketball player Kevin Garnett earn critical acclaim in Uncut Gems.

Therefore, according to Screen Rant, given that Josh Safdie has cast financial guru Kevin O’Leary in a major role in Marty Supreme, it seems that he is exploring the less conventional path of casting non-actors again.

Beyond television, Kevin O’Leary has been a part of many industries. He co-founded educational software company SoftKey in 1986 and sold it for $4.2 billion. He's launched, run, and exited several companies; from investment funds to wine labels and is an ardent champion of financial literacy.

Despite being a world famous businessman, he has entered entertainment spaces whether it was as a guest star, panelist or now as an actor.