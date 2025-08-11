Halle Berry celebrates Forbes 50 over 50 honor following ex David Justice criticism over actress’s domestic skills

Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Halle Berry is celebrating a career accomplishment and a personal milestone just days after her ex-husband David Justice made news for comments he made about their marriage from decades ago.

The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress was included in Forbes and Know Your Value's 2025 "50 Over 50" U.S. list that highlights women changing the narrative of what success looks like later in life.

The list was originally announced over two weeks ago, but Berry posted about the news on her various social media handles last week including X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, just after Justice's comments were circulated.

Berry received accolades for her growing impact as an entrepreneur, advocate, and cultural voice. She told Forbes that this part of her life is her “greatest act”, and her 50s have been her “best years.”



"As a woman, we’ve been afraid to age… and I’ve been amazed to find out that my 50s, my second act, is really my best act," she added.



According to MSNBC News, the praise is partly due to Halle Berry's work with Respin Health, a telehealth startup she relaunched in 2023 to provide menopause-centric care, including medical advice, hormone therapy options, and community.

The project arises from Berry’s own experience of being misdiagnosed when entering perimenopause which inspired her commitment to improving women’s healthcare in midlife. She has also been a believer and advocate for menopause, including a testimony on Capitol Hill in 2023 in which she openly talked about her own experience.



"Menopause is something that affects all women, yet it’s often seen as an issue only for the old. Society tells us to fade away, but we are far from needing to step back. I am here to say, at 58, I have never been more ready to make a difference," Berry said in a statement.



A look into David Justice's recent claims against Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s celebration of the award comes amidst renewed discourse in the public sphere regarding her first marriage. On August 7, David Justice was a guest on the All the Smoke podcast, and he spoke about his relationship with Berry, which lasted from 1993-1997.

The retired MLB player mentioned that about five months into the marriage, he began questioning whether they were a good fit and whether their different lifestyles and expectations matched with one another.



"Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with? At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues." Justice said.





Imagine expecting Halle Berry, the first Black Actress to earn $20m for a movie, The #1 most desirable woman in the world for decades, the first black woman to win an Oscar, to stay home to cook and clean. Men and audacity. https://t.co/jpMqPUZXDy

— NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) August 10, 2025

Justice's comments generated discussion on social media, with some criticizing him for publicly evaluating someone with whom he had a relationship nearly 30 years ago, and others supporting Justice's ability to share his viewpoint. Representatives for Halle Berry have not commented on Justice's comments.

However, Berry has talked before about how the public sees her private life. In February on The Drew Barrymore Show, Berry rejected the notion that her failed relationships define her by saying:



"I’ve heard people say, 'Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.' Who's to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right? So when you find that you make a mistake - we all make mistakes," she said.



According to a report by Today, Halle Berry is now in an alleged relationship with musician Van Hunt, who has proposed to her, but Berry has not yet replied and continues to focus on her advocacy, business, and entertainment work.