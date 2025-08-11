Who is Rebecca Villalobos? All about David Justice’s wife as former MLB player triggers outrage over ex Halle Berry comment

David Justice and Rebecca Villalobos (Image via Instagram/@diogoj_18)

Former MLB player David Justice is getting some increased attention after openly discussing his brief marriage to actress Halle Berry on the All the Smoke podcast.

His comments about his marriage shed light on his current wife, Rebecca Villalobos, who is not only a successful designer and entrepreneur, but also a former model with a noteworthy career of her own.

Rebecca Villalobos Justice was born and raised in Poway, California, and graduated from Long Beach State University with a degree in design and fashion merchandising.

Before meeting David, she was a professional model and started a collaborative calendar called Exotic Spices, which highlighted ethnic beauty. According to Bold Journey, over time, she eventually moved on from modeling and shifted her career into design, which had always been her true passion since she was a child.

Rebecca's journey into furniture and home design began under terrible circumstances. In 2007, the Justices lost their home in San Diego in a wildfire. Rebuilding from scratch gave Rebecca an outlet during a time of what felt like tragic personal loss.

She started designing her own furniture, and with the help of renowned designer Marie Cunning, they produced one-of-a-kind, elaborate designs inspired by Spanish designs, European chateaus, and Tuscan villas. Ultimately, this work culminated in the Villa de Justicia Furniture Collection (Bold Journey).

Rebecca has expanded her creative opportunities beyond home and furniture. Along with her business partner, she created House of Sacred Flame, a jewelry and lifestyle brand that features Rebecca Villalobos's collections in luxury establishments from the Four Seasons Cabo, Montage Los Cabos, and high-end boutiques in California.

A look into David Justice's family with Rebecca Villalobos amidst his recent statement against Halle Berry

Rebecca Villalobos takes family life very seriously, despite her great career accomplishments. Rebecca and David Justice, who married in 2001, have three children together: David Jr., DJ, and Raquel.

She has talked about how she tries to create a close home, which includes David being an active participant in parenting and her parents living with them. For Rebecca, balancing career desires with motherhood means taking care of what is best for her kids before herself.



"Nothing comes between me and my children. It’s not about balance. It’s about taking care of them first, and everything else just falling behind that," Rebecca Villalobos told Fine Magazine.



David Justice recently revealed the background behind his breakup with actress Halle Berry on the August 7 episode of the All the Smoke podcast. Justice, 59, stated that about five months into his marriage to Berry in 1993, he began to question if the actress was the person he wanted to raise a family with.

Justice said, as a young man from the Midwest, he had traditional expectations of a wife, like cooking, cleaning and being “motherly”. He admitted that Halle Berry did not fit those expectations, which caused early tension in the marriage.



"Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with? At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues," he said.





Imagine expecting Halle Berry, the first Black Actress to earn $20m for a movie, The #1 most desirable woman in the world for decades, the first black woman to win an Oscar, to stay home to cook and clean. Men and audacity. https://t.co/jpMqPUZXDy

— NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) August 10, 2025

Justice also revealed that Berry had proposed to him after they had dated for five months. While he stated that he agreed to marry, he said he accepted her proposal in part, because he didn't want to hurt her feelings.

Their hectic schedules were also a supposed hindrance to the marriage, since Berry was away filming in different countries and Justice was focused on baseball in the U.S.

After thinking about it, Justice stated he thinks they would have survived as a couple if they had known they could have gotten therapy. He stated that they had no real disagreements or arguments, just a lack of experience in managing differences.