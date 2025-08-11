What is David Justice Networth? A look into former MLB player’s earnings as Halle Berry divorce comments spark outrage online

Halle Berry and David Justice (Image via Getty)

David Justice’s recent comments on his relationship with Halle Berry have been receiving backlash on social media. Justice, who appeared on the All the Smoke podcast on August 7, said that the fact that Berry wasn’t a ‘traditional’ wife contributed to the failure of his marriage to the Die Another Day star.

Justice, a retired MLB outfielder who played with the Atlanta Braves, has a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Justice, who began his major league career with the Braves, received $296,000 in 1991, as per Barry Code. In 1996, the outfielder received more than $6 million while playing for the team.

By 1997, Justice was traded to the Cleveland Indians and signed a $28-million contract with a four-year extension, as per the Los Angeles Times. Justice, who was due to receive $7 million a year till 2002, was traded to the New York Yankees in 2000, according to CBS News. In 2001, Justice was acquired by the New York Mets, who traded him to Oakland Athletics after a week, agreeing to pay $1.2 million of Justice’s $7 million a year salary, noted ESPN.

After retirement, Justice worked as a broadcaster for ESPN, after which he became a game analyst for the Yankees with the YES Network.

Why were netizens outraged by David Justice’s comments on his marriage to Halle Berry?

During his conversation with Matt Barnes on All the Smoke podcast, David Justice spoke about the breakup of his marriage to Halle Berry. Noting that he expected his wife to be ‘traditional,’ Justice, according to People Magazine, said,

“My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom - and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?”

Justice also made a comment about his perception of Berry’s potential capabilities as a mother, and added,

“Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' At that time, as a young guy - she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues.”

Justice and Berry were married from 1993 to 1997, when the former couple divorced, as per People Magazine.

Justice’s comments instantly went viral on social media, with netizens noting that the baseball player’s expectations from his partner were unfair. Many social media users shared memes, highlighting that expectations to cook and clean are generally reserved for women. A netizen shared a meme of cartoon character Tom multitasking and cleaning, and wrote,

“Me if Halle fine af Berry wanted me to be a house husband, cooking and cleaning while she acts her a** off and win awards”

Me if Halle fine af Berry wanted me to be a house husband, cooking and cleaning while she acts her ass off and win awards https://t.co/2q2YcXb8tL pic.twitter.com/IJrdRqQBpZ — Sophie (@DarthSophidious) August 10, 2025

Another netizen took to X to express outrage, and wrote,

“Imagine expecting Halle Berry, the first Black Actress to earn $20m for a movie, The #1 most desirable woman in the world for decades, the first black woman to win an Oscar, to stay home to cook and clean. Men and audacity.”

Imagine expecting Halle Berry, the first Black Actress to earn $20m for a movie, The #1 most desirable woman in the world for decades, the first black woman to win an Oscar, to stay home to cook and clean. Men and audacity. https://t.co/jpMqPUZXDy — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) August 10, 2025

Another fan of Berry took to social media to compare the former couple’s net worth, and wrote,

“Halle Berry, a household name, was supposed to take time away from her breadwinning career to “cook and clean” for a man I’ve never heard of?! LMAOOOO! According to their net worths, he needed to be the one throwing the apron on and cleaning the house too”

As of the writing of this article, Halle Berry hasn’t responded to the comments made by David Justice.