"We exactly deserve it": Halle Berry speaks on importance of Menopause Care Equity Act

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Halle Berry is set on her goal to bring equality to menopause care. She made it clear that she will keep going until progress is made. At 59, the Oscar-winning actress and head of the health and wellness brand Respin has always consistently used her voice to show the hard times and the challenges women go through during this phase. She talks about her own menopause issues to fuel her advocacy.

Halle Berry urges Californians to support the Menopause Care Equity Bill

Halle Berry is calling on her followers to rally behind new legislation in California that could change how women receive menopause-related care. In a video posted on X this Friday (September 5), the award-winning actress asked her one million fans to sign a petition that supports the Menopause Care Equity Act (AB 432).

The act, set to go to Governor Gavin Newsom soon, would make doctors give needed treatment choices and make sure insurance pays evaluations and therapies linked to menopause symptoms, like hormone replacement therapy (HRT) - a key point Berry stressed is currently facing pushback. In her words:

"Hello, everybody, okay, I just got some news that I have to share with you. I just got word that Governor Newsom's office is right now pushing back on a part of our menopause bill that is crucial. It's the part that says that insurance companies must pay for women's HRT... Not every woman can afford it. It's not exactly cheap. But we exactly deserve it."

Actress Halle Berry is asking folks in California to rally behind a cause she says has been needed for a long time. Talking straight, Berry said that while people often mean to do good, they sometimes need encouragement to act.

Making a strong point, she noted how insurance pays for erectile dysfunction medication for men, and said that women need the same help to do well in their later years. In her words:

"I can tell you this, men have that little blue pill covered by insurance. Men need to keep their p*nis' up. I get it, I'm in support of that. And I beg you all to be in support of women also living their best lives in their second act, too."

