Complete cast breakdown of Robin Hood Season 1: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen in Robin Hood Season 1 (via Instagram @mgmplus)

MGM+ launches its boldest original yet with Robin Hood season 1, a reimagining of the 12th-century outlaw saga. Premiering November 2, 2025, with a two-episode drop at 9 p.m. ET, the series strips away tights and merriment for a raw portrait of conquest, resistance and forbidden alliance. Set in 1193 England under Norman rule, it frames Robin Hood not as a folk hero but as a displaced Saxon driven to banditry by land theft and famine.

Creator John Glenn, whose credits include NBC’s The Equalizer reboot and BBC’s Safe House, developed the project with Lionsgate Television. He partnered with director Jonathan English, known for Ridley Scott’s 2010 film Robin Hood and the medieval action film Ironclad. Together, they anchor the story in the historical tensions of the Third Crusade, drain the treasury, Prince John plots against the absent King Richard, and Norman lords crush the Saxon survivors.

At the centre stands Rob, a forester’s son whose family estate falls to the Earl of Huntingdon. Rob turns from a poacher to the leader of a ragtag band raiding tax convoys. His path crosses that of Marian, the earl’s daughter, and a court insider who feeds secrets to rebels. Their romance defies bloodlines and ignites mutual radicalisation. The Sheriff of Nottingham enforces John’s regime with calculated cruelty while Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine manoeuvres her sons like chess pieces.

Robin Hood season 1: Complete cast breakdown

Jack Patten as Robin Hood. Seen in NCIS: Sydney as a surfer named Craig Beachley. Patten is also set to star in the upcoming film War Machine

Lauren McQueen as Lady Marian. Known for Hollyoaks and BBC’s The Mill

Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham. Known for the iconic Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, Boromir in The Lord of the Rings and Sharpe

Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. She is seen in Gladiator and Wonder Woman

Steven Waddington as Earl of Huntingdon. Seen in The Tudors, The Trap, The Hunters and Ivanhoe

Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham. She was seen in Cowboy Bebop and Only Cloud Knows

Marcus Fraser as Little John. Fraser is known from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Lovers Rock and The Outlaws

Graeme Thomas King as Prince John. Seen in Pretty Little Liars and Greta

Tom Mison as Hugh Locksley. Known from Sleepy Hollow, One Day and The Ex-Wife

Anastasia Griffith as Joan Locksley. Seen in Once Upon a Time and Trauma

Matija Gredić as Drew Miller. Serbian actor seen in regional films and the Belgrade theatre.

Mihailo Lazić as Henry. Seen at the Young Belgrade stage regularly.

Boban Marjanović as Drogo. Former NBA player

James Farley as Court Guard. Recurring in The Crown, Victoria

Filmed across Wales’ Brecon Beacons and Raglan Castle, the production leans into mud, chainmail, and practical stunts. Archery consultants from the British Longbow Society trained cast for authenticity. Lionsgate reports a $68 million budget, which is modest by streamer standards, but focuses on location shooting over CGI. Early reviews call it “The Last Kingdom meets Succession in Sherwood.” The network has already greenlit scripts for Season 2 contingent on viewership.

Stream the first two episodes of Robin Hood season 1 on MGM+ on November 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

