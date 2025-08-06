How is Jack Osbourne honoring his father Ozzy after his passing?

From personal tributes to public gestures, Jack Osbourne remembers Ozzy in true rock ’n’ roll fashion.

Jack Osbourne has been navigating one of the toughest chapters of his life since his father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away. In late July 2025, the iconic Black Sabbath frontman died at 76, and Jack, the youngest of Ozzy’s children, has quietly begun honoring his dad while processing grief. From emotional social‑media tributes to poignant public gestures at his father’s funeral, Jack has found ways to pay homage to Ozzy’s impact on both his personal life and rock history.

In the days following Ozzy’s death, Jack revealed a heartfelt tribute that gives fans a window into the bond they shared and the legacy Jack now carries forward.

Jack Osbourne’s tribute to Ozzy Osbourne is heartfelt, personal, and unmistakably genuine. On August 6, 2025, Jack shared his first social‑media post since his father’s death, accompanied by a collage of never‑seen-before photos and video clips featuring Ozzy as a dad and grandfather. In his caption, he acknowledged that his “heart has hurt too much” to speak earlier, promising to keep it short because, in true Ozzy fashion, his father “hated long, rambling speeches”.

Inside the video and photo montage were tender snapshots of Ozzy with Jack growing up, backstage family moments, and even tender scenes with Jack’s four children, Pearl, Andy, Minnie, and Maple, spending time with their grandpa. Jack reflected that he was

“lucky and blessed to be part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad,’” and he revealed he had shared exactly 14,501 days with him, a number he called a blessing not a burden.

He also quoted Hunter S. Thompson to sum up Ozzy’s spirit:

“Life should not be a journey… but rather to skid in broadside… ‘Wow! What a ride!’” - a line he said best describes how his father lived, and how Jack intends to remember him: bold, lived‑in, and unfiltered.

Jack’s tribute was followed by other symbolic gestures at Ozzy’s funeral procession in Birmingham on July 30, where the family chose small but meaningful items to honor the rock legend. Jack wore a silver cross pin, while Kelly donned round Ozzy‑style sunglasses, and Aimee wore a bat brooch referencing Ozzy's infamous stage antics. Fans lined up the streets near Villa Park, the site of Black Sabbath’s farewell show on July 5, a public procession that celebrated Ozzy’s life in a fittingly communal way.

Jack also returned to television shortly afterward, appearing on Cooking with the Stars and speaking about his father with a mix of grief and genuine humor. He recalled childhood memories like Ozzy’s notoriously picky diet and how household chefs frequently got the boot, a detail that added warmth and levity to his recollections.

Beyond public tributes and televised memories, Jack’s actions suggest that forging deeper family connections is part of how he’s honoring Ozzy. He reunited with his sister Aimee at the funeral procession, something their relationship hadn’t allowed in years.