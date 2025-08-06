Which character does Scarlett Fernandez portray on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital, the American soap opera on ABC, has been a notable creation due to its storylines and varied characters. The stories that came out on Port Charles on the show look further into family drama, romance, mystery, and medical emergencies. Over the years, General Hospital has introduced numerous characters. One of these remarkable characters includes Charlotte Cassadine. She appears as a young girl born into two of the most powerful families on the show: the Cassadines and the Spencers.

Charlotte Cassadine's journey - from a mysterious birth to a complicated family history - brings in an intrigue to the soap. As the daughter of Valentin Cassadine and Lulu Spencer, Charlotte’s life has always been dramatic and eventful. Her character development gradually opens up to the enduring power struggles between its legendary families.

Scarlett Fernandez portrays the character Charlotte Cassadine on General Hospital. First appearing in 2016, Fernandez has won fans over with her acting and emotional range.

More to know about Scarlett Fernandez: The real face behind Charlotte Cassadine

In 2016, General Hospital cast Scarlett Fernandez was shown as a small girl tied up in several unwanted situations.

Scarlett made her first appearance on General Hospital on October 13, 2016. Fernandez had surgery on both of her broken arms, which led her to a break from the show in 2021. Even though it was a tough one to go through, she came back strong.

In December 2023, Scarlett revealed on Instagram that she had a tumor removed and would take a brief hiatus from the show. She returned in July 2024 and stepped into the shoes of Charlotte Cassadine.

She mentioned on Instagram,

Me: I play Charlotte Cassadine on General Hospital

Them: ?

Me:(Luke and) Laura's grandaughter

Them: OMG!!

Charlotte Cassadine on General Hospital: What role does Scarlett Fernandez play on the show?

Charlotte Honor Cassadine is a fictional character. She is the daughter of Valentin Cassadine and Lulu Spencer. Charlotte is conceived through IVF and carried by a surrogate, Claudette Beaulieu. For many years, Charlotte believed Claudette was her real mother. As soon as the reality hits her, the relationships start to fall apart.

Charlotte made her first on-screen appearance on October 13, 2016, when she arrived in Port Charles. At first, there was confusion about her parentage; Nathan West was thought to be her father. Later, it was revealed that Valentin was her real father, and Lulu, not Claudette, was her biological mother. This revelation shocked everyone and changed Charlotte’s entire world.

She is the granddaughter of famous characters like Luke Spencer, Laura Webber, Helena Cassadine, and Victor Cassadine because she is related to both the Cassadine and Spencer families. This makes her a real legacy character. She has a special bond with her father, Valentin, just like Todd and Starr Manning from One Life to Live. Though she had trouble accepting Lulu at first, Charlotte eventually grew a close relationship with her mother and her half-brother, Rocco Falconeri.

Charlotte has also shown signs of being sneaky and controlling which may have its origin from Cassadine family. She's had problems with classmates who bully her, like Aiden Webber, and with acting like "Ms. Perfect."

