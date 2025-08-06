When and where was Perfect Match season 3 filmed? Timeline details of AD and Ollie’s relationship

Ollie Sutherland and AD Smith from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2025. The show features 22 reality TV stars who enter a tropical villa to form connections, complete challenges, and test their compatibility.

One of the key storylines this season is the relationship between Love Is Blind alums AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland.

Since the show, the couple has gotten engaged and announced they’re expecting their first child. Their journey, from meeting in the villa to a public proposal in April and pregnancy reveal in May, has drawn attention for its fast pace.

To give viewers more context, Netflix confirmed that Perfect Match season 3 was filmed in September 2024 over three weeks.

The filming took place in Tulum, Mexico, where contestants faced relationship tests, challenges, and recouplings in a beachside villa. The gap of nearly 11 months explains the personal milestones revealed post-filming.

AD and Ollie’s relationship timeline includes proposal and pregnancy reveal post Perfect Match season 3

While AD and Ollie entered Perfect Match season 3 as singles, their bond grew quickly during their time in the villa.

As revealed by Netflix, the two formed a serious connection during the competition and eventually got engaged. According to the streaming platform, Ollie proposed during a promotional shoot for the show, an event that later earned them the NRU Superlative for “OMG Moment of the Year.”

Their engagement was first shared publicly in April 2025 during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion. Both stars returned as guests to announce that Perfect Match season 3 was on the way and that they had not only participated, but left as a couple. Shortly after, in May, the pair revealed on Instagram that they were also expecting their first child.

This timeline suggests their relationship developed in a private setting for several months before they made it public.

As the season airs, viewers now get to witness the early stages of their dynamic and see how their connection unfolded on screen. The engagement and pregnancy updates have added extra context for viewers following their storyline.

Netflix described their proposal moment as taking place “on the beach,” with Ollie getting “down on one knee,” making it a standout highlight of their post-show journey.

Perfect Match filming in Tulum set the stage for drama, competition, and connections

The third season of Perfect Match was filmed in September 2024 in Tulum, Mexico, a place known for its beaches and hot weather. The villa, with palm trees and close to the Caribbean Sea, was the setting for challenges, emotional choices, and changing couples.

Netflix shared that the show kept its usual format, with tasks to test compatibility and give winning couples the power to affect other matches. The environment played a key role, offering poolside patios and beachside setups for both romantic dates and tense conversations.

Host Nick Lachey returned to guide the group through their weekly challenges and boardroom sessions, including the signature call to action: “Let’s Puck.” With the show airing nearly a year after filming, viewers can now match onscreen events with offscreen milestones revealed by the cast.

For AD and Ollie, this includes a nearly 11-month gap between filming and their engagement reveal. Other contestants, too, have shown updates on social media that reflect how much their lives have changed since Tulum.

Netflix described the season as one filled with “love bombs” and “ever-shifting relationship statuses,” highlighting how quickly dynamics evolved.

Filming over three weeks created a fast-paced environment, and this compressed timeline adds further perspective to how connections like AD and Ollie’s moved from first impressions to long-term commitment.

