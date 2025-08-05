Where do Madison and Freddie stand after Perfect Match Season 3's midseason twist? Details explored

Freddie and Madison from Perfect Match (Image via Netflix)

Perfect Match Season 3 debuted on Netflix on August 1, 2025, with the release of its first six episodes.

This season features reality TV stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and more, as they compete to form ideal connections through a mix of matches, challenges, and surprising twists.

Among the standout early couples were Love Is Blind alums Madison Errichiello and Freddie Powell, who formed a connection shortly after arriving at the villa.

Madison, who first matched with Cody from Temptation Island, used her power in the boardroom to go on a date with Freddie, who was from Love Is Blind: UK.

Their connection grew quickly, and Madison described Freddie as a “unicorn” and possibly the “first good guy” she had met.

However, the couple faced several challenges, including being separated for dates with other contestants, emotional reactions, and strategic decisions by fellow cast members.

By the end of episode 6, a major twist once again split them apart, leaving their future uncertain.

With previews hinting at Freddie’s return and Madison still thinking about him, fans are left wondering whether the pair will reunite or move on with new matches in the upcoming episodes.

Madison and Freddie connect early but face emotional tests in Perfect Match Season 3

After initially pairing with Cody and winning the first challenge, Madison shifted her focus toward Freddie, using her boardroom advantage to set up their first date.

Freddie called her “a bit fire-y” and said he liked that energy, while Madison told producers he might be the first man who’s made her feel excited again.

Their bond grew quickly, and after the next compatibility challenge, they placed second, which drew attention from other contestants in Perfect Match.

AD and Ollie later sent Freddie on a painting date with Rachel from The Bachelorette, which upset Madison, especially since the activity was something she had wanted to do.

While Rachel later reconnected with her ex, Freddie reaffirmed his interest in Madison, calling them a “no-brainer.” The two matched again and appeared to be one of the villa’s strongest couples by episode 5.

But their relationship was again tested when Lucy and Daniel ranked them as one of the most compatible pairs.

As part of a new twist, Madison was sent on a date, while Freddie had to leave the Perfect Match villa. Madison was emotional during their goodbye, but agreed to continue with the process.

She later chose Jalen as her new match, though she admitted her mind was still on Freddie.

Perfect Match cliffhanger teases a possible reunion, but outcome remains unclear

At the end of Perfect Match episode 6, the cast prepared for mixers separated by gender, allowing participants to talk to new singles without their partners present.

While the boys’ mixer revealed a surprise appearance by a now-single AD, fans noticed that Freddie also appears in the upcoming scenes, suggesting he may return soon, either through the girls' mixer or another twist.

Meanwhile, Madison continued to show interest in Freddie. Even after choosing Jalen, whom she described as her “type to a T,” she said she was still thinking about Freddie.

Her boxing workout date included both Jalen and Ray from Love Island USA, but Madison ultimately chose Jalen while remaining visibly conflicted.

In the preview for future episodes of Perfect Match, Madison is shown standing beside someone at what looks like the finale, but it is unclear whether that person is Freddie or someone new.

On social media, both Madison and Freddie have avoided sharing clues about their current relationship status.

With no confirmation from either side, viewers will have to wait until the next batch of episodes on August 8 to learn if the pair reconnects or chooses to move forward separately.

Stay tuned for more updates.