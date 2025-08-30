“Still on a friendship level”- Perfect Match star Freddie opens up about his relationship with Madison after the show

Freddie from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@freddieppowell)

Season 3 of Perfect Match concluded on August 15, 2025. It saw Lucy and Daniel winning the title. Since then, the stars of the show have been appearing on several interviews and podcasts to share their feelings about the show.

Many of these stars have appeared on AD's podcast, What's the Reality, where Amber Desiree, aka AD, a cast member from Season 3, interviewed them. Her podcast channel on YouTube has so far seen Sandy, Rachel, and Freddie as its guests.

Freddie appeared on an episode released on August 27, 2025. He talked about his profession of funeral directing, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, his experience on Love is Blind UK, and his relationship with Madison, among others. Speaking of what happened to his relationship with Madison after the show, Freddie said,

"We don't speak loads, but we're still on a friendship level."

What happened to Perfect Match star Freddie's relationship with Madison after the show

When AD asked him what happened between him and Madison after the show, Freddie said they kept talking after the filming ended, but only for a brief period. However, after speaking about it with his family and having chats with Madison over time, it was clear that the relationship wasn't something that was for him.

"It wasn't something that I wanted to sort of pursue," he added.

He stated that he felt bad because he knew Madison took it the hard way, but he had to be honest and express his feelings about the same. He called it a "difficult conversation," but he had to tell her that it wasn't going to work out for him in the future.

Stating the reason for their split, Freddie stated that there were too many things about the relationship that he couldn't overcome, and distance was one of them. AD asked him if they still spoke, and Freddie said they did because he always wanted ot be supportive of her, but on a friendly level.

"I want her to do well, I want her to be happier," he said.

AD then asked him if he was single now that he wasn't with Madison. He said he was single currently, but he was seeing someone briefly after Madison as well. He wanted that relationship to be more, but unfortunately, it didn't culminate the way he expected.

Since then, he said he hadn't been interested in anyone because he believed that breakups affected people's confidence. He said that AD would know what he was talking about because she also had been on dating shows, and AD agreed.

She then asked him what he thought about the Perfect Match winning couple, Lucy and Daniel. He revealed that he adored Lucy, and he got on well with Daniel as well, but he personally thought AD and Ollie should have won. He also disclosed that he voted for her and Ollie.

"Even if I was in the final with you, I'd still want you to win," he stated.

He said that while his connection with Madison was real, and Ollie made mistakes during the season, he knew Ollie well enough to say that he was all for AD. Freddie then said that he loved AD and believed that she would be an amazing mom. He called her an "outstanding woman" and Ollie a "really good guy."

