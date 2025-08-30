“Something about his aura”- Perfect Match star AD reveals what drew her to Ollie

AD from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@amberdesiree)

Season 3 of Perfect Match concluded on August 15, 2025. It saw Lucy and Daniel winning the title. After the season aired, the stars of the show have been appearing on several interviews and podcasts to share their feelings about the show and what happened to them after it.

Ollie and AD, the only couple to get engaged from Perfect Match season 3, also appeared on a People interview, published on August 15, 2025. Here, they discussed AD's pregnancy, how they built trust, and what their experience on the show was like.

Speaking of how she was attracted to Ollie on Perfect Match, AD said,

"It was just something about his aura and his energy when he came in. I was just like, 'Well, that's it. We can leave.'"

The couple also talked about their incoming baby girl and said that they were both nervous and excited to meet her, but believed that they would be good parents to her together.

What Perfect Match stars AD and Ollie said in their interview

Talking about how she liked Ollie on the show, AD said that she knew he was the one when she saw him walking through the door. She believed that she wasn't the type of person who would know when their soulmate was in front of them, but Ollie's energy was such that she "immediately" knew.

Ollie's perception of their relationship was a bit different, as he said that things developed between them gradually over time during their Perfect Match journey.

"I don't think there was any one moment per se. I think it was an amalgamation of beautiful, tender moments that just came together and made me have that overall feeling," Ollie stated.

He stated that he realized AD's importance after she was taken out of the house. Then, even when she returned, he made out with Justine during the men's mixer, which caused a dent in their relationship. He realized her importance when he won her trust back and got her forgiveness.

"In that moment, where I was so scared I was going to lose her, I think that made me realize just how important she was to me, and how much I'd never want to be in that position again," he continued.

Both AD and Ollie thought that the show expedited their process of dating. AD said that she owed it to the show for putting the right pressure on them, because of which, they culminated the way they did.

She mentioned that Love is Blind prompted them to ask important questions immediately because it was a marriage-related show. So when she was on Perfect Match, she knew she needed ot have fun, but those serious questions kept popping up in her brain all the time. That was another reason their relationship reached where it did because Ollie, too, was from Love is Blind.

Speaking of their upcoming baby girl, Ollie said that he was "nervous" and "excited to have her.

"I'm nervous because I want to get it right, but I'm sure, as a team, we're going to be amazing parents," he added.

AD revealed that while they had wedding thoughts, they didn't have any plans for it yet. However, they said they were taking one day at a time and were excited for everything.

