"Nothing going on" – Perfect Match star Lucy Syed shuts down dating rumors with Freddie

Lucy Syed from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@lucy_syed)

Perfect Match ​​​​​​star Lucy Syed addressed ongoing speculation about her relationship with Freddie Powell during her August 21 appearance on The Viall Files. She made it clear that the two are not romantically involved, stating,

“To end the rumor. I love Freddy to bits, but we are just friends. There's like nothing going on.”

Syed explained that their connection is limited to friendship and collaborative work projects, clarifying what fans have been questioning since their appearances on Perfect Match.

Lucy Syed confirms friendship with fellow Perfect Match season 3 star Freddie Powell

Lucy explains the origin of the rumors

During the podcast, co-host Natalie suggested that Syed was “in love with Freddie,” prompting Syed to clarify the situation. She shared how their frequent collaboration on content sparked the rumors.

The Perfect Match season 3 star explained,

“We basically just became each other's photographers. That's kind of what's happened. Okay. Um, we both work with the same brand and we both needed to get content. So, I'd be like, ‘Right, I'm going to do content.’ He was like, ‘Okay, I need to get content, too.’ So, we'd end up like doing content in the same spots.”

She emphasized that this interaction led to casual speculation but carried no romantic element.

Syed explained that they are "just friends", closing down assumptions that their dynamic extended beyond collaboration.

Why Lucy doesn’t see Freddie romantically

When asked directly why she and Freddie were not pursuing a relationship, Syed explained that her perception of him has always remained strictly platonic.

She said she does not "see him like that" and emphasized that even during the show, they only had one conversation that aired, and their interactions were always friendly.

The Perfect Match season 3 star added a personal anecdote to underline her point. Confirming that she has never viewed their relationship in a romantic light, Syed explained,

“Like I've met up with him before in London. We like went walking around and it was kind of just like walking around with my brother.”

Host Nick Viall questioned whether Syed’s type was different, asking if she preferred partners with more complicated traits.

Syed responded that if viewers watched the show, they might say her answer was "yes."

Freddie’s role and timing on the show

The discussion also covered Freddie’s time on Perfect Match season 3 and how his late arrival may have influenced his opportunities on the series. Viall commented on the perception of Freddie’s reputation and how women on the show seemed to treat him as a friend.

Syed responded by explaining how the circumstances shaped connections.

“I think he does pretty well to be fair. I think I don't think Freddy struggles. I'm sure there's well, I bet there's loads of girls that like to date him. So, I don't think he's struggling,” she said, noting that Freddie likely has options outside the show.

She also explained the timing of his appearance on season 3. Syed said Freddie joined the series later than many others, when most participants had already formed their matches early on.

She mentioned that several connections were established very quickly, which limited opportunities for new bonds.

In her view, when people meet under those circumstances, they can usually tell right away if there is "chemistry" or if the dynamic remains friendly.

Stay tuned for more updates.