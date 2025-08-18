"Would’ve felt like never enough" – Perfect Match’s Freddie Powell explains decision to end things with Madison after long-distance struggles

Freddie and Madison from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@sandy_gal)

The end of Perfect Match Season 3 clarified the situation between Freddie Powell and Madison, who were matched in the finale. They initially developed a strong connection on the show. However, after filming wrapped in September 2024, their relationship encountered difficulties outside the villa.

Speaking to Tudum, Powell explained his decision to end their romance by underscoring the strain of living in different countries, saying,

"It just would’ve felt like never enough, so we made a decision."

He explained that their time zone differences and limited opportunities to connect ultimately played a decisive role in their breakup.

Freddie Powell and Madison reveal why their Perfect Match romance ended after long-distance struggles

Long-distance challenges

Madison explained that maintaining a relationship across the Atlantic proved to be more difficult than expected. She said the "time difference" made things hard for them. Communication windows were limited, and many of those hours overlapped with Powell’s work or family commitments. She added,

"There’s only so many hours in the day that we do get to communicate, and a lot of the time he’s working and really busy with his family."

Although she had arranged to visit him in the UK, the trip revealed more complications. Madison learned that Powell would have to work during much of her stay, which led both to reconsider what a long-term relationship would realistically look like. Powell emphasized the importance of being upfront, stating,

"I didn’t want to continue a relationship with her and I felt like maybe she did take it hard, but I think it’s important to be open, honest, and transparent."

He reiterated that the demands of distance and lifestyle differences were central factors in his decision.

Building their connection on Perfect Match

Despite the outcome, both Madison and Powell highlighted how quickly their bond developed during filming. Madison described their dynamic, explaining that the conversation flowed effortlessly for them, from serious things and talking about their family to making jokes and being fun and flirty. She emphasized that their "connection formed really fast."

Before pairing with Powell, Madison had coupled with Cody, explaining that his early interest kept them aligned at the beginning. However, she was clear about her reasons for moving on, noting,

"Sometimes I think people choose to stay in connections only to stay in the house, and that was not what I was going to do."

Powell, for his part, appeared to meet the expectations she had set for her time in the competition, where she sought a serious partner rather than temporary stability.

Reactions within the house

One of the notable moments for Madison came when Powell was sent on a date with Rachel during episode 3. Reflecting on her response, Madison explained that this was the moment she realized people were there to "play a game."

She clarified that she never believed Powell’s interest in Rachel was genuine, but the move highlighted for her how the competition dynamic could be used strategically.

Madison recalled her perception of the situation, saying,

"It was a smack in the face of, ‘Oh, these people don’t like you, and they don’t want you in this house.’"

While the incident created tension during filming, she noted that it ultimately led to a positive outcome, as she developed a lasting friendship with Rachel after the season concluded. She said Rachel has continued to be such a "kind person" to her and that she really appreciated it.

Stay tuned for more updates.