"Using this for his own benefit" - Perfect Match's Sandy Gallagher reacts to Louis Russell’s new romance with Huda Mustafa

Sandy Gallagher from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@sandy_gal)

Perfect Match Season 3 star Sandy Gallagher has discussed her previous relationship with Louis Russell after his public romance with Huda Mustafa. In an interview with Elite Daily on August 18, 2025, she shared her thoughts on the situation.

She clarified how her relationship with Russell ended after filming and how she currently views his actions. She expressed her worry about Russell’s intentions, stating,

"It's pretty obvious that he's using this for his own benefit."

Gallagher emphasized that while she has moved on, she believes Russell’s behavior has raised questions for both the cast and the audience.

Sandy Gallagher addresses Louis Russell’s romance with Huda Mustafa after Perfect Match

Sandy Gallagher on her connection with Louis Russell

Gallagher described her initial chemistry with Russell during filming, noting that their personalities aligned. She explained that both had similar traits, calling them “sassy, banter-y, and flirty.” Gallagher added that they were seeking a fun and lighthearted connection and shared strong chemistry.

When asked if she had been aware of Russell’s reputation from Too Hot to Handle, she admitted she had not followed his earlier reality appearances.

“I had not watched his seasons of Too Hot to Handle, but I did hear of his reputation a little bit from talking to other castmates. Maybe I should have done my research more,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher reacts to Russell’s romance with Huda Mustafa

After the filming of Perfect Match Season 3 concluded, Gallagher explained that her connection with Russell faded, but recent developments have changed her perspective. She noted that “Louis is doing Louis” and described his public appearances as a PR tour of his new relationship.

Gallagher added that the cast has been upset by his actions, viewing them as disrespectful to the production, cast, and audience. She emphasized that it felt “very calculated” and said she lost respect for him as a friend.

While she clarified that she does not know Mustafa personally, Gallagher still raised concerns. She explained that it seemed very convenient for Russell to suddenly be dating the "biggest reality star" at the moment.

“That makes me a little sad and concerned for Huda's sake, because I think anyone in this space needs to be careful with that type of stuff," she mentioned.

Reflections on intentions and moving forward

Looking back, Gallagher assessed Russell’s actions during Perfect Match and afterward. She explained that the main challenge to their connection was "probably just Louis himself" and not the other women involved, noting her respect for Alex, Olivia, and the rest. Gallagher added that Russell was always seeking something new and exciting, describing how he enjoyed the thrill of being in a love triangle.

When asked directly if she believed his approach was sincere, Gallagher explained that she did not think his intentions were "genuine" and pointed to where he is now as proof.

Despite frustrations, Gallagher stressed that she has moved forward from her time on Perfect Match. She explained that she has "moved on" and described it as a relief, though also a disappointment for the show and the rest of the Perfect Match cast.

“When you go on these shows, you have to keep your dating life very private until after it comes out, so you don’t ruin the thrill," she said.

