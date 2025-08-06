General Hospital spoilers: Chase confronts Michael, Lulu makes a move, and Rocco seeks the truth

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital is a beloved daytime soap opera featuring characters' storylines. The show, airing since 1963, has experienced multiple cast changes over the years. The latest episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC or stream them through ABC.

General Hospital spoilers claim that the next episode, which will air on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, will have some serious fights and emotional scenes. Chase will have to talk to Michael about some things that aren't settled, and Lulu will do something brave by getting help from someone else. At the same time, Rocco is trying to find out the truth about his past.

Viewers will witness some key confrontations that could change the dynamics of several relationships. Chase's frustration with Michael's decisions grows to a heated discussion. Rocco seeks answers about his mother’s history, and Lulu's attempt to secure an ally may turn the tables in a way no one expects.

General Hospital upcoming episode: Chase faces Michael over Willow's actions

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) has always prided himself on being a supportive husband to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). However, recent developments have left him frustrated. Chase has been eager to start a family with his wife. But Brook Lynn does not seem quite ready, and she’d rather focus on her relationship with Gio (Giovanni Mazza) before committing to adoption. Chase is feeling frustrated about their future.

In the next episode, Chase will talk to Michael (Rory Gibson), and their conversation is likely to be full of tension. The confrontation likely goes around Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and the struggles she has been facing. Michael knows what Willow has been doing lately, but Chase doesn't know as much. Regardless of what, it's clear that Chase is losing his patience, and viewers can expect a conversation full of strong feelings and different points of view.

Lulu seeks Carly’s help for protection

Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins) has found herself in a maze as she faces the truth about her son Rocco’s past. As Rocco (Finn Carr) starts to look out for his origins, Lulu protects him from the revelations. In this episode, Lulu needs help from Carly (Laura Wright). This brings in a hope for further alliance that will guard her son’s future.

Lulu has always been fiercely protective of her family, and her decision to turn to Carly speaks volumes about the situation. Carly has always been a trusted companion. However, it's still unclear if she will be supporting Lulu’s mission without conditions. The episode has an unexpected change as Lulu cherishes this new alliance and tries to balance her desire to shield Rocco with the need for honesty.

Rocco’s comes to know the truth about Britt

Rocco is becoming too curious about Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). Unlike his mother Lulu and his father Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Rocco doesn’t view Britt in black-and-white terms. As he takes more time to look through her past, he is determined to find out the truth about her identity.

Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) takes it upon himself to advise Rocco on his journey of discovery. Rocco’s desire to learn more about Britt is something that his family members have been cautious about, but Danny offers him a perspective that could help him navigate these difficult waters. As Rocco continues, he keeps looking for answers. The story surrounding Britt’s mysterious past will continue to unfold.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.